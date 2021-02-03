Names of World News and Reports America Morgan Felchner Executive News Editor





WASHINGTON, February 3, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Morgan Felchner appointed Executive News Editor, announced US World News and Report President and CEO Bill Holiber. In her new role, Felchner will take on day-to-day oversight of all News content, including daily news coverage and US Government’s ranking products: Healthiest Communities, Best States, and Most good. “The US News Vertical continues to expand its coverage and Morgan is the right person to help continue this growth trajectory over a historic time for journalism,” said the Editor-in-Chief and Content Officer. Kim Castro. “For over 12 years, Morgan has been a proven leader and outstanding editor who thrives on implementing new ideas and innovating our products to advance our News brand.” Felchner joined US News in 2008 as an Assistant Deputy Managing Director of Policy. The following year, she was promoted to Managing Editor, where, at various times, she oversaw the verticality of the News as well as US News Weekly and Report. “The News team is hard at work covering these historic events from every angle and starting the top rankings to help readers evaluate government performance something that is even more critical now,” Felchner said. “I look forward to helping this amazing team navigate an increasingly complicated news market.” The News Vertical includes the U.S. Government News Rankings initiative, which measures and includes government performance at the international, state, and local levels. The best places , The best states , Healthier communities and Cities projects This announcement comes at a record growth period for the US News ‘news vertical’. About US News and World Report US News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empowers people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues that affect their lives. A digital news and information company focused on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and News, USNews.com provides customer advice, rankings, and analysis to serve people making complex decisions at all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com every month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, US News is headquartered in Washington DC SOURCE US News and World Report Similar links https://www.usnews.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos