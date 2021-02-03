Charan Gill, human rights pioneer and leader of the South Asian community, BC, dies at 84

Charan Gill, a columnist of the BC South Asian community praised for his work in human rights and labor movements in the province, has died at the age of 84, his family announced on Tuesday.

A post on Gill’s Facebook page said he died peacefully at Langley Memorial Hospital with his family by his side after a long battle with cancer.

After earning a master’s degree in Punjabi and working at a bank in Hong Kong in his 20s, Gill emigrated from India to Canada in 1967 when he was 31 years old. His wife and children were finally allowed to reunite with him two years later.

A brief action at a sawmill in Williams Lake, BC, was interrupted by a wrist injury, forcing Gill to participate in social work for several northern communities in the province.

When he moved to Surrey in 1973 while continuing his social work, Gill helped establish the Farm Workers’ Organizing Committee and later the Canadian Farm Workers Union in 1980. The latter group helped improve wages and working conditions. for farmers throughout British Columbia and the rest of Canada.

Charan Gill with climate activist David Suzuki together at a 2012 event.

At the same time, Gill also founded the British Columbia Organization to Combat Racism, targeting the local Ku Klux Klan and other racist and neo-Nazi groups.

Gill’s family said he received threats against his life as he led the group throughout the 1980s and ’90s as the organization’s offices were constantly vandalized by its opponents.

After retiring from social work in 1987, Gill continued to devote his energy to the South Asian community, helping to establish the Progressive Intercultural Community Service Society to help advance social justice causes. He has also developed several programs for visible minorities, including those at risk for young people and victims of domestic violence, while supporting immigrant women and combating elder abuse.

Gill has been honored with the Order of British Columbia and several other honors for his work in the community.

President Raj Chouhan, a friend and the first South Asian-born politician to hold a leading role in the BC legislature, said Gill has left a “great legacy” for the next generation of social justice lawyers to support.

“People will learn from the contributions he has made and will feel very encouraged that they should also stand up for their community and our society,” he said.

“This is what Charan Gill did, and I’m very sorry to see that he is no longer with us.”

Prime Minister John Horgan on social media called Gill’s contributions to BC “extraordinary” and said the province was saddened by his death.

We are saddened by the passing of Charan Gill. A lifelong champion of social justice and working people, he received the Pre-Christ Order for his outstanding contributions to our province. Sending my condolences to his family and friends. @PICSSociety pic.twitter.com/YikKqfZC9t – John Horgan (@jjhorgan) February 2, 2021

Gill survives on his three children and their spouses, along with five grandchildren, a great-grandson and an extended family in BC, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong and India.











