France will not give the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to those over 65 years of age

PARIS France will only administer the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to people under the age of 65, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday after the government health advisory body cited a lack of sufficient data on its effectiveness in older people.

The decision could shake the French vaccination strategy because the country has given priority to residents of nursing homes and people over 75 years old. France had relied on AstraZeneca AZN,

vaccine for a large portion of its future inoculations, until the company announces delays affecting countries around Europe and the world.

For this AstraZeneca vaccine, we will not propose to those older than 65, Macron told TF1 television on Tuesday evening. Instead, the British-Swedish company vaccine developed with Oxford University will be given to medical staff under the age of 65, individuals with poor health or those facing high exposure, he said.

The French practice differs from the guidelines given by the European Medicines Agency, which authorized the AstraZenecas vaccine for use in all adults across the European Union on Friday, amid criticism the bloc is not moving fast enough to vaccinate its population.

Health authorities in Germany and other countries have raised concerns that the Anglo-Swedish company has not tested the vaccine on enough elderly people to prove it works for them and indicated that they would not recommend it to people over 65 years of age.

In instructions issued Tuesday, Frances High Authority for Health said it recommends that the vaccine be preferably given to people under 65 years of age. He says he will review this guideline when AstraZeneca has more data on the effectiveness of vaccines in older people.

The French government depends on the instructions of the High Authorities and is adapting its strategy based on the notification. Health officials have said they are constantly adapting the vaccine strategy based on the availability of doses, demand and regulatory guidance.

Macron said France still intends to offer the vaccine to anyone who wants it by the end of the summer.

Macron met Tuesday evening with international vaccine manufacturers and leading pharmaceutical companies that have an industrial site in France to discuss ways to quickly and significantly increase short-term manufacturing capabilities in France and Europe. The meeting came amid criticism of the handling of EU vaccine strategies in all 27-member bloc countries.

Macron said he sent a scientific team to Russia a few weeks ago to study that the countries’ vaccination efforts and exchanges were very positive. The French leader noted the early results of an advanced study by Russias Sputnik V published in the medical journal The Lancet showing that the vaccine was about 91% effective.

Macron said that if and when the European Medicines Agency decides to approve the Russian vaccine would not be a political decision. It’s a decision that is scientific.

France has seen some of the world’s highest numbers of confirmed cases of viruses and deaths, which have risen steadily in recent weeks.