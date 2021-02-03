Pete Evans postpones the petition without wanting any restrictions on the rejection of the COVID-19 vaccine

Famous conspiracy theorist Pete Evans has asked his followers to sign a petition demanding that no restrictions be placed on people who refuse to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Mr Evans, who is an outspoken anti-vaccine, shared a link to the petition on his Instagram page on Wednesday.

The petition, which has been submitted to the House of Representatives, calls on the Australian government to confirm that there will be “no restrictions on citizens or residents refusing a COVID-19 vaccination”.

“This includes travel restrictions, the right to re-enter the country, social events such as concerts or sports and access to shops, restaurants, bars, clubs, etc.,” the petition reads.

The document claims that the imposition of such restrictions would be a violation of human rights and against the Australian Rules on Consent to Medical Treatment and the Helsinki Ethics Standards.

The petition asks the government to also provide advice to “all businesses operating within Australia or in partnership with Australia that they also do not impose any such restrictions”.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, the petition has received more than 30,000 signatures.

Australian Medical Association (AMA) President Dr Omar Khorshid said while no one should be forced to get the vaccine, individual governments will need to make assessments of certain situations that may pose an increased risk of spreading COVID-19.

“Australians can have confidence in the safety of any vaccine approved for use in Australia and the AMA encourages anyone who can be vaccinated to get vaccinated,” he said.

“The vaccine should not be mandatory. However, individual governments will need to conduct roadside risk assessments depending on COVID levels in the community in relation to restrictions on gatherings and travel, to keep their communities safe and to limit the spread of the virus. “

Mr Evans has been an outspoken critic of the COVID-19 vaccine and has consistently spread misinformation about the pandemic.

In December, Facebook hit the embarrassed chef, removing his profile from his platform for allegations that he was spreading “misinformation” that could lead to “imminent physical harm”.

In a statement, a Facebook spokesman said: “We do not allow anyone to share misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines that have been unblocked by public health experts.

“We have clear policies against this type of content and we have removed Chef Pete Evans’ Facebook page for repeated violations of these policies.”

When the northern beaches of Sydney were dealing with a virus outbreak by Christmas, Mr Evans made a post urging residents not to get tested.

He shared a photo of an article that read: “Sydney COVID blast increases with two new cases overnight.”

In the caption, Evans wrote, “USE… 2 cases”, along with the clown’s face emoji.

He added: “Can you see where he is going again. Testing for the common cold? Mos u testo. ”

He followed up with a number of posts about “sheep”.

What restrictions can be introduced?

The Federal Government has previously hinted that a COVID-19 vaccine may be needed for anyone wishing to enter Australia.

Health Minister Greg Hunt told news.com.au the government “may consider imposing new entry requirements on incoming travelers” but there has been no decision on mandating the vaccine for international arrivals.

“An Australian application for the COVID-19 vaccination test upon entry would be made in consideration of new recommendations from the World Health Organization (WHO),” he said.

Qantas has already confirmed that the coronavirus vaccination test would be mandatory for anyone wishing to travel internationally on the airline.

In November 2020, said Qantas CEO Alan Joyce A current issuehost Tracy Grimshaw that as soon as a vaccine becomes available, it will be a travel condition.

“For international travelers, we will ask people to get a vaccination before boarding the plane,” he said. “Of course, for international visitors coming in and people leaving the country we think this is a must.”

NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian has also said her government was considering various ways to “stimulate” the crackdown and encourage residents to be vaccinated as soon as possible.

She said Daily Telegraph Certain venues, such as pubs and clubs, may require customers to prove that they have been vaccinated before entering.

“Clearly, opportunities to travel overseas or opportunities to get to certain jobs or places can be improved if you get the vaccine,” she said.

“Some of those decisions can be inspired by the government, (and) some of those decisions can be inspired by the organization itself.”

Department buildings, police and fire stations, and NSW Service shop windows may be among other businesses where the COVID-19 vaccine may be required.