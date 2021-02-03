International
Pete Evans postpones the petition without wanting any restrictions on the rejection of the COVID-19 vaccine
Famous conspiracy theorist Pete Evans has asked his followers to sign a petition demanding that no restrictions be placed on people who refuse to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
Mr Evans, who is an outspoken anti-vaccine, shared a link to the petition on his Instagram page on Wednesday.
The petition, which has been submitted to the House of Representatives, calls on the Australian government to confirm that there will be “no restrictions on citizens or residents refusing a COVID-19 vaccination”.
“This includes travel restrictions, the right to re-enter the country, social events such as concerts or sports and access to shops, restaurants, bars, clubs, etc.,” the petition reads.
The document claims that the imposition of such restrictions would be a violation of human rights and against the Australian Rules on Consent to Medical Treatment and the Helsinki Ethics Standards.
The petition asks the government to also provide advice to “all businesses operating within Australia or in partnership with Australia that they also do not impose any such restrictions”.
As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, the petition has received more than 30,000 signatures.
Australian Medical Association (AMA) President Dr Omar Khorshid said while no one should be forced to get the vaccine, individual governments will need to make assessments of certain situations that may pose an increased risk of spreading COVID-19.
“Australians can have confidence in the safety of any vaccine approved for use in Australia and the AMA encourages anyone who can be vaccinated to get vaccinated,” he said.
“The vaccine should not be mandatory. However, individual governments will need to conduct roadside risk assessments depending on COVID levels in the community in relation to restrictions on gatherings and travel, to keep their communities safe and to limit the spread of the virus. “
Mr Evans has been an outspoken critic of the COVID-19 vaccine and has consistently spread misinformation about the pandemic.
In December, Facebook hit the embarrassed chef, removing his profile from his platform for allegations that he was spreading “misinformation” that could lead to “imminent physical harm”.
RELATED: Pete Evans’s 90-minute conversation with the rogue MP
RELATED: Where everything went wrong for Pete Evans
In a statement, a Facebook spokesman said: “We do not allow anyone to share misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines that have been unblocked by public health experts.
“We have clear policies against this type of content and we have removed Chef Pete Evans’ Facebook page for repeated violations of these policies.”
When the northern beaches of Sydney were dealing with a virus outbreak by Christmas, Mr Evans made a post urging residents not to get tested.
He shared a photo of an article that read: “Sydney COVID blast increases with two new cases overnight.”
In the caption, Evans wrote, “USE… 2 cases”, along with the clown’s face emoji.
He added: “Can you see where he is going again. Testing for the common cold? Mos u testo. ”
He followed up with a number of posts about “sheep”.
What restrictions can be introduced?
The Federal Government has previously hinted that a COVID-19 vaccine may be needed for anyone wishing to enter Australia.
Health Minister Greg Hunt told news.com.au the government “may consider imposing new entry requirements on incoming travelers” but there has been no decision on mandating the vaccine for international arrivals.
“An Australian application for the COVID-19 vaccination test upon entry would be made in consideration of new recommendations from the World Health Organization (WHO),” he said.
Qantas has already confirmed that the coronavirus vaccination test would be mandatory for anyone wishing to travel internationally on the airline.
In November 2020, said Qantas CEO Alan Joyce A current issuehost Tracy Grimshaw that as soon as a vaccine becomes available, it will be a travel condition.
“For international travelers, we will ask people to get a vaccination before boarding the plane,” he said. “Of course, for international visitors coming in and people leaving the country we think this is a must.”
NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian has also said her government was considering various ways to “stimulate” the crackdown and encourage residents to be vaccinated as soon as possible.
She said Daily Telegraph Certain venues, such as pubs and clubs, may require customers to prove that they have been vaccinated before entering.
“Clearly, opportunities to travel overseas or opportunities to get to certain jobs or places can be improved if you get the vaccine,” she said.
“Some of those decisions can be inspired by the government, (and) some of those decisions can be inspired by the organization itself.”
Department buildings, police and fire stations, and NSW Service shop windows may be among other businesses where the COVID-19 vaccine may be required.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]