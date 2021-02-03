India believes Sri Lanka can not withdraw after promising to continue with Colombo Port project – ThePrint

Text size:

New Delhi: Sri Lanka’s Mahinda Rajapaksa government may have shelved the East Container Terminal (ECT) project in Colombo Port, but India believes Sri Lanka could not withdraw after reassuring New Delhi last year that it would start the project once the parliamentary elections are over, ThePrint has learned.

According to senior official sources, New Delhi has discussed the issue with Japan as well as it is a joint cooperation.The tripartite agreement was signed by the former Maithripala Sirisena administration with India and Japan.

The project was opposed pressure in Sri Lanka ahead of parliamentary polls there last July. But Sri Lanka had assured India at the time that after the election, New Delhi and Japan would get the light to develop the project, but it needs to be accelerated as it is essential for all stakeholders.

But even after a great victory in August 2020, the Rajapaksa government did not restart the project.

Sources said India will now look into the situation before making a formal decision. New Delhi is also in talks with Colombo to reconsider its decision, they added.

On Monday, Sri Lankan cabinet decided to withdraw from the ECT project agreement and instead sought investment from India and Japan to develop the Western Container Port Terminal of Colombo under a public-private partnership model, and return it to Sri Lanka within 35 years .

India is studying the new proposal and is discussing the same with Japan even after believing that Sri Lanka can reconsider its decision and things could change at any moment, sources said.

Sources also said the Rajapaksa government acted on the orders of Colombo Port unions, who believed the Sri Lankan government was selling a national asset to India. Sources further said that the unions are being fed by other forces, referring to China.

The cabinet decision is yet to be formally communicated in New Delhi and Tokyo, sources added.

The $ 500 million ECT development project has been stalled since 2016 due to internal political unrest in Sri Lanka.

In May 2019, India and Japan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoC) with the Sri Lankan government to develop the terminal at the Port of Colombo, which is also on the map of the China Belt and Road Initiative.

MoCstated that the Sri Lankan Ports Authority will have control and ownership of the project with 51 per cent of the shares, while India and Japan will jointly own the remaining 49 per cent of the shares.

But after the Rajapaksa government came to power, the project suffered another setback when President Gotabaya Rajapaksa decided to undertake a review of the project in July 2020 ahead of parliamentary polls there due to fierce opposition from unions.

The Narendra Modi government, which shares cordial ties with both Sri Lankan President and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, had been pushing for a quick project implementation.

It was decided that ECT be developed by Adani Group, for which the company had also signed a preliminary agreement in 2019.

Concerns of the Indians

The Indians’ concern about the Colombo Port project stems from what had happened at Port Hambantota. Sri Lanka had taken massive loans from China, which it could not repay, leading to Beijing taking control of the port under a 99-year debt relief lease in 2018.

The ECT project was also discussed during the Minister of Foreign Affairs S. Jaishankars visit to Sri Lanka on January 5-7.

On January 22, Anurag Srivastava, spokesman, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said, Well be happy to see the development of the Eastern Container Terminal through investments from India and Japan as preferred by the current Sri Lankan government.

The island country has become strategically important to India even as it aims to expand objectives under the Indo-Pacific initiative. In November last year, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval had visited Sri Lanka to participate in tripartite maritime cooperation with India, Maldives and Sri Lanka.

