Rising wave of fascism in India

There has never been a lack of reports from international bodies showing how cruelly and foolishly minorities in India are being persecuted by the fascist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The latest in the series are two other reports highlighting the devastation of Hindutva, a racist doctrine followed by the right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that targets tangible parts of an already unequal Indian society.

According to the first report entitled “Human Freedom Index 2020” India is ranked 111th out of 162 countries, down 17 places from last year. It is worth noting that the report, a worldwide ranking of civil, economic and personal freedoms, ranked India 94th in the 2019 index.

On the other hand, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (UCIRF) shifted India to its category of greatest concern in its annual report. The report says, “Religious freedom conditions in India are taking a drastic downturn, with state and various governments tolerating widespread harassment and violence against religious minorities. The BJP-led government passed the Citizenship Act (CAA) , which provides a fast track to Indian citizenship only for non-Muslim migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan already residing in India.This potentially exposes millions of Muslims to detention, deportation and statelessness when the government completes the National Register of Planned Nationwide Citizens. ”

Both reports clearly show the gravity of the Indian situation in which religiously motivated killings, assaults, riots, discrimination, vandalism, rape and actions restricting the right of individuals to practice their religious beliefs are being carried out with impunity under the ultra-BJP. nationalist government of Narendra Modi. The senior leaders of the ruling BJP preach and openly promote the ideology of Hindu supremacy and ultranationalism at the cost of fundamental rights for non-Hindu Indians.

It is a record issue that in recent years Muslims who make up nearly 14 percent of India’s total population have been subjected to the worst kind of victimization, persecution and discrimination in all of India by Hindu extremist groups. The same is the case with other minorities, including Dalits, the “untouchables,” Sikhs, and Christians who are being targeted on a massive scale.

During former US President Donald Trump’s visit to India, about 60 Muslims were killed in riots in New Delhi carried out by RSS goons. In the course of the violence, extremist Hindus attacked Muslim neighborhoods, with police standing nearby or even taking part directly in the burning and looting of Muslim property and the desecration of mosques.

In addition to the ongoing atrocities against Kashmiri Muslims, India has also witnessed three major clashes of municipal unrest in recent history: first, attacks on the Sikh community in Delhi in 1984 shortly after the assassination of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi; second, the 1992-93 municipal violence in Mumbai following the demolition of the Babri Mosque; and third, the Muslim massacre in 2002 in the state of Gujarat. Thousands of people were killed in these riots.

The perpetrators of these horrific incidents, the perpetrators were never brought to justice. Even after reports from independent investigations involving officials and members of law enforcement agencies, no action was taken against the perpetrators. In 2008 a Hindu leader was apparently killed by Maoists in Orissa. The ensuing violence, instigated by a Hindu extremist group against the area’s Christian population, claimed the lives of about 40 Christians as thousands of homes were burned and over 10,000 members of the Christian community were displaced.

Likewise, for many years after the brutality committed in Gujarat against Muslims, under the supervision of then Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government did not conduct any impartial investigation. In this case, the prosecution began only after the general press, human rights activists and the families of the victims and interventions by the Supreme Court of India as well as the National Commission on Human Rights. But the killers of 2000 Muslims were never brought to the book.

The latest wave of violence in India following the agitation of farmers and the demonization of Siks is an indication that India is becoming a restricted area for its minority communities. Narendra Modi has divided ethnic and religious lines in India, making life a living hell for minorities. Modi has practically turned Nehru secular India into a swamp of Hindutva religious fanaticism.

The deteriorating situation has caused reasonable sections of Indian society to sit down and get attention. Members of civil society in India, including artists, poets, media people and lawyers, are urging Mod to abandon the path of division and domination. But despite this, Modi, emerging in line with the 90-year-old RSS fascist philosophy of Hindu supremacy, continues his policy of turning India into a state destined exclusively for Hindus, with other religious groups reduced to slave status. and the poor. It is time for the international community to notice the growing wave of fascism in India, which poses a serious threat to peace not only within India but in the region as a whole. The example of Nazi Germany is before us.