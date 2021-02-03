International
Govt blocks bill proposing parliamentary inquiry before MPs’ arrest – Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri on Tuesday barred the submission of a constitution amendment bill moved by an opposition member seeking the formation of a special bipartisan parliamentary committee to investigate allegations against a member of parliament. prior to his or her arrest by any investigation or law enforcement agency after being strongly opposed by the government.
The bill calling for an amendment to Article 66 of the Constitution which relates to members’ privileges was introduced by the Pakistan League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA by Sargodha Syed Javed Hasnain and it was supported by other opposition parties, including Pakistani People’s Party (PPP).
Opposition bill calls for formation of special bipartisan parliamentary body to investigate allegations against parliamentarians
When, after putting forward the proposal to introduce the bill by a majority vote, the deputy announced that he could not allow the bill to be introduced, opposition members challenged his decision and demanded a physical vote count, ignoring the opposition call , Mr Suri, however, announced the suspension of Maghrib prayer procedures a break leaving opposition members to protest.
When the house resumed proceedings after the break, opposition members again protested the chair decision and asked him to put the bill back to the vote, but he refused to do so.
While arguing in support of his bill, Mr Hasnain said if parliament was a supreme institution, then its members should be respected and protected. He said no one could arrest a judge or a Pakistani Army employee. On the other hand, he said the institutions took politicians of their own free will without investigating the allegations.
PML-N MNA said that according to the constitution, the parliament was the supreme body in the country and its members represented 220 million people of Pakistan but every time an institution wanted, it arrested and humiliated the members of parliament under the pretext of investigation and investigation.
Reading from the bill, Mr. Hasnain said that if a member of parliament is requested by a body / department in connection with any case of arrest, investigation or inquiry, the said body / department will inform the President and the President of the Senate in writing.
The President of the National Assembly and the President of the Senate will refer the matter to a parliamentary committee which will investigate and investigate the matter and decide whether the submission of the requested member to the said body / department is appropriate or not.
In the mentioned committee of the National Assembly and the Senate, the number of members representing the government and the opposition will be equal and these committees will investigate and investigate the issues of the members of their respective chambers, says the draft law, a copy of which is available with Dawn.
He says institutions arrested lawmakers then forced them to change their political affiliation by blackmailing them. After a long time, they are acquitted. In all such circumstances, parliament is ashamed. So it is extremely necessary to give protection and respect to the members of the parliament in order for the parliament to become higher in real terms.
Opposing the bill, parliamentary secretary for law and justice Maleeka Bukhari said the government would not allow the formation of an upper body and that powers to arrest politicians should remain with the institutions.
PPPs Syed Naveed Qamar while speaking in support of the bill said that the army and judiciary had their own internal investigation systems, but unfortunately parliament did not do that.
The government, albeit reluctantly, allowed the introduction of a constitutional amendment bill moved by independent MNA Mohsin Dawar seeking to retain eight Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) seats in the Senate, despite its merger with Khyber province. Pakhtunkhwa.
Hot exchange of arguments
Meanwhile, the assembly witnessed a heated exchange of arguments between PPP members and Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan during a discussion on a notice of attention over governments’ failure to meet international obligations leading to the seizure of the Roosevelt Hotel in New York. , Writer Hotel in Paris and not allowing PIA to fly to Malaysia.
The minister suffered a heavy loss from PPP members when as usual he again blamed the seizure of the PIA plane in Malaysia and the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to merge government property in the Reko Diq case over previous rulers.
Published in Agim, 3 February 2021
