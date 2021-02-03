Independence could cost Scotland’s economy $ 11 billion a year, forecast suggests | Scotland

Scotland’s economy will shrink by at least $ 11 billion a year if it became independent, more than doubling the harmful effects of Brexit, a team of economists has predicted.

Reports from the London School of Economics and City University of Hong Kong found that leaving the UK’s common market would hit the Scottish economy two to three times more than leaving the EU, just counting the impact on trade alone.

Suggesting that the worst economic effects would take decades to sustain, the LSEs Center for Economic Performance said the impacts on its trade with both the UK and the EU would reduce Scotland’s economy in the long run by 6.3% to 8.7%.

This was equivalent to a loss of 2,000 to 2,800 per capita per year: with Scotland the population is estimated to be nearly 5.5 million, this puts losses between $ 11 billion and $ 15.4 billion.

The Scottish Government, which is currently battling the impending collapse of Scottish maritime exports to the EU due to post-Brexit customs controls, currently spends around 14 14 billion on the NHS each year.

The authors noted that their analysis only covered the effects of rising trade costs and ruled out other economic or fiscal issues after independence, such as cuts or increases in domestic investment, changes in immigration, currency changes, or tax changes.

While it would be slightly better for an independent Scotland to rejoin the EU compared to staying outside it and the UK, it would be extremely difficult for EU trade to offset all the significant losses in UK trade.

The UK is Scotland’s largest and most important trade partner, the report said, accounting for 61% of its exports and 67% of its imports about four times its trade with the EU. Independence will increase trade costs with the rest of the UK by 15% to 30%.

Report, Divided Kingdom? Brexit, Scottish Trade and Independence, concludes: Changes in Scottish trade patterns after independence are likely to occur gradually, over a generation or more. Consequently, in the initial decades after independence, the rest of the UK will remain Scotland’s largest trading partner.

Hanwei Huang, one of the authors of the reports, said: This analysis shows that, at least from a trade perspective, independence would leave Scotland significantly poorer than staying in the UK.

While many considerations will play a role in shaping the outcome of a second referendum, voters need to know what the potential costs and benefits of each course will be. This summary contributes to that knowledge.

Fiona Hyslop, the economics secretary of the Scottish governments, said the country would benefit immensely if independence had time to sleep and his government had complete control of its economy. The similarly sized economy of Denmark was 20% larger per capita than the UK and Norway 40%.

She said EU membership had helped transform the Irish economy (Ireland joined the then European Communities in 1973, the same year as the UK, 50 years after independence) and the EU market was seven times larger than it was. i MB.

In the real world, through EU membership, independent Ireland has dramatically reduced its trade dependence on the UK, diversifying into Europe, and in the process its national per capita income has surpassed the UK, she said.

With our economic resources and advantages, control of economic policy and EU membership, Scotland would be in a very good position to grow its economy.