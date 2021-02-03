Health workers will not be forced to vaccinate

Share this article: Ndani Tweet Ndani Ndani Ndani Email Ndani

Durban – HOW COUNTRY starts distributing Covid-19 vaccines, with first-line health workers being the first to receive them, KwaZulu-Natal Health Department says health care workers will not be forced to have a stroke of them. The announcement was made by MEC Health Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu at a press conference led by Prime Minister Sihle Zikalala. People will not be forced to get vaccinated. Even health workers will not be forced to allow themselves to be inoculated. It will have to be something that will have to come from within, she said, as they detailed their plans for how the vaccines would spread across the province. On Monday, South Africa received its first batch of vaccines at a sensational event. The AstraZeneca vaccine, which is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India has already been hastily approved by the Health Products Regulatory Authority SA.

Simelane-Zulu said they would have the vaccines to be kept in the provincial warehouse in eThekwini, but each district in the CIS would have its own center where the vaccines would be stored.

The centers will be the ones that have already stockpiled other medicines and vaccines.

The department would use its existing facilities and the same procedures they used to administer other vaccines, Simelane-Zulu said.

She said there would be no tendering process by the Department of Health for the distribution of vaccines to the CIS and that it was the national department that was responsible for distributing the vaccines to the various provinces and districts.

There is no tender to be issued. There is no tender in the country and no tender will be considered at all.

She said as soon as the vaccine has completed its quarantine period, it will be distributed.

The spread would also include strict security measures when he was coming to the province.

Zikalala said the vaccine would arrive in the province around February 14th.

Staff in direct contact with patients will have priority. To date, the province has identified 91 vaccination sites, which will include all public hospitals and Community Health Centers (CHCs). These hospitals and CHCs will be responsible for clinics and other locations that are part of the value chain in their watershed areas.

He said a total of 163,256 health personnel from various sectors in the CIS were eligible to receive the vaccination during the first phase.

That figure included 81,000 healthcare workers in the public sector and 49,000 in the private sector, he said. Zikalala said they had conducted a preliminary registration for healthcare workers for each institution.

These included 81,000 in the public sector and 49,000 in the private sector.

Denosa CIS Provincial Secretary Mandla Shabangu said it was difficult to say whether there would be a successful distribution of vaccines.

From what he knew alignment programs were delayed and this could lead to everything being done in a hurry.

Shabangu said he had not encountered an orientation program for healthcare workers.

Shabangu said he expected healthcare workers would not want to get the vaccine for a number of reasons.

One of these is how some health care workers do not get the flu vaccine because of the side effects they get. He said healthcare workers who do not get vaccinated should not be discriminated against.

South African Medical Association spokesman Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa said they welcomed the distribution plan by the government, but they had doubts.

He said this was because the government often had good ideas on paper but did not adhere to them in practice.

Mzukwa also noted how reluctant the government was to work with GPs even though these were people who were often known to the communities. He said healthcare workers who decided not to get the vaccine were doing so as it was a personal decision on their part.

Mzukwa said it was also the case that some healthcare workers were concerned about the safety of vaccines while there were some who believed in conspiracy theories. He also pointed out that most medications had side effects.

Daily news