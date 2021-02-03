Connect with us

International

Business News Stock market and stock market news

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By



LIC

Presents

Money control

Budget 2021



Money control












Expenditure Secretary TV Somanathan told Moneycontrol that the Ministry of Finance had an approximate cost of Rs 700 per person in mind. Budget allocation is only a fraction of what will be spent, as state governments and corporations will allocate amounts for vaccination.

Budget 2021: Allocation of vaccines of Rs 35,000 crore to immunize 50 crore people


  • What explains the junta continued to hold power in Myanmar

  • Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, will step down as CEO

  • Future Group to challenge court order blocking its retail deal in dispute with Amazon

  • Bajaj Auto will enter three electric wheels in VF22, also working in Qute electric

  • Like Rihanna, Greta Thunberg’s Twitter posts supporting the farmers’ protest put turmoil on the global map

  • Indian services industry improved in January; job cuts continued

  • Coronavirus News LIVE: Telangana registers 185 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh victims

  • HDFC Q3: Healthy loan growth but stressful assets up to inches

  • RBI issues risk-based internal audit circular to UCBs, NBFCs

  • Zetwerk raises $ 120 million from Lightspeed, Greenoaks estimate of $ 600 million

  • Bulls can continue to dominate the Indian market for a long time, that’s why

  • Protest march, mass arrest in Russia after opposition court jailed Alexei Navalny

  • Can India be a nation of 100 percent electric vehicles by 2030? PROTECT




  • What explains the junta continued to hold power in Myanmar

  • Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, will step down as CEO

  • Future Group to challenge court order blocking its retail deal in dispute with Amazon

  • Bajaj Auto will enter three electric wheels in VF22, also working in Qute electric

  • Like Rihanna, Greta Thunberg’s Twitter posts supporting the farmers’ protest put turmoil on the global map

  • Indian services industry improved in January; job cuts continued

  • Coronavirus News LIVE: Telangana registers 185 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh victims

  • HDFC Q3: Healthy loan growth but stressful assets up to inches

  • RBI issues risk-based internal audit circular to UCBs, NBFCs

  • Zetwerk raises $ 120 million from Lightspeed, Greenoaks estimate of $ 600 million

  • Bulls can continue to dominate the Indian market for a long time, that’s why

  • Protest march, mass arrest in Russia after opposition court jailed Alexei Navalny

Trend news

Coronavirus News LIVE: Telangana registers 185 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh victims


NamePriceChange% Chg
There are no bond details.

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Expectations: Will the 2021 Budget be able to adequately counter COVID-19 economic downturns?

Expectations: Will the 2021 Budget be able to adequately counter COVID-19 economic downturns?

COMMENTS

Thanks for voting