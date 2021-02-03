what are the latest Covid rules under the ‘stay at home’ order?

Three million people in Scotland, most of the adult population, will have received their first dose of the vaccine by early May, the First Ministry MSP.

“This means that in about three months, about three million people in total will have received at least the first dose of the vaccine – this is, of course, the majority of the adult population and includes everyone over the age of 50, and many young people with an underlying health condition, “she said.

“The rest of the adult population will follow suit as quickly as supplies allow.”

New guidelines for those defenders have also been introduced. If you are defending but can not work from home, do not go to work – The Chief Medical Officer will write to you all that applies which will act as a note to the doctors.

Can I travel to Scotland?

Under current blocking rules in England, trips abroad will not be allowed until at least mid-February.

Under Scottish rule, you should not travel between Scotland and the rest of the UK unless you have a reasonable justification, such as for work, education or essential purchases.

Other exceptions include health care trips, childcare or shared parenting, and a full list can be found at Scottish Government website.

International travel is also prohibited, except for business purposes.

On 1 February, the Scottish Government said it was establishing a “managed quarantine” system for all international achievements.

As a result, the anacross-the-board hotel quarantine system will be in effect for anyone arriving directly in Scotland from any other country.

More details on when it will be operational and how it will be managed will be revealed as soon as possible.

Ms Sturgeon told the MSP: “The Scottish Government’s firm view is that in order to minimize the risk of new tensions coming into the country, the quarantine managed needs to be much more comprehensive.

“I can therefore confirm today that we intend to establish a managed quarantine claim for anyone arriving directly in Scotland, regardless of which country they came from.”

The First Minister also said she could not “unilaterally impose” such restrictions on people landing elsewhere in the UK and traveling to Scotland, but hoped other administrations would work with the Scottish Government to reduce the number of people doing so.

The government previously introduced the entry test for travelers from abroad, which means that anyone coming into the country must provide evidence of a negative Covid test from up to 72 hours before entering the country.

The measures, which took effect on January 18, are part of a significant tightening of border controls, similar to those in the EU, as the Government seeks to control the rapidly growing Covid cases in the country.

The passenger must obtain a PCR, LAMP or antigen test and obtain a negative result in order to enter the seat. All travel corridors are suspended, so all passengers, except carriers, must be isolated for 10 days upon arrival in the UK.