The AstraZeneca vaccine has been shown to dramatically cut off transmission of the virus.
The vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca not only protects people from serious illness and death, but also significantly slows the transmission of the virus, according to a new study a finding that underscores the importance of mass vaccination as a way out of the pandemic.
The study by researchers at Oxford University is the first to document evidence that any coronavirus vaccine can reduce the transmission of the virus.
The researchers measured the impact on the transmission by deleting participants each week seeking to detect signs of the virus. If no virus is present, even if someone is infected, it cannot spread. And they found a 67 percent reduction in positive swabs among those vaccinated.
The results, detailed by Oxford and AstraZeneca researchers in a manuscript that has not been reviewed by colleagues, found that the vaccine could cut transmission by nearly two-thirds.
Matt Hancock, the British secretary of health, hailed the results on Wednesday as absolutely excellent.
We now know that the Oxford vaccine also reduces transmission and this will help us all get out of this pandemic, Mr Hancock said in an interview Wednesday morning with the BBC.
The results, he said, should give everyone confidence that this blow works not only to keep you safe but to keep you from passing the virus on to others.
The Oxford and AstraZeneca researchers also found that a single dose of the vaccine was 76 percent effective in preventing Covid-19. The data measured three months after the first shock was given, not including an initial three-week period required for the defense to take effect.
The encouraging results support the strategy set by Britain and other countries to prioritize giving as many first doses of vaccines as possible, leaving aside concerns that people will receive their second doses later than expected. originally planned.
The latest data has nothing to do with the debate over whether to further open doses of two authorized vaccines in the United States, those from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, as data on the AstraZeneca candidate could not be generalized to other vaccines.
Some scientists have called on the United States to follow the example of Britain and other countries that have decided to postpone second doses of vaccines for up to 12 weeks. But U.S. federal officials have resisted, saying such a move would not be supported by data from clinical trials of two vaccines currently available nationwide. Tuesday’s results could amplify pressure on U.S. health officials to delay second doses of the AstraZenecas vaccine, although it has not yet been authorized by the country.
The vaccine proved most effective when the interval between two shots was longer than the target gap initially four weeks, Oxford and Astrazeneca researchers found. Among participants in clinical trials who received two standard strength doses at least three months apart, the vaccine was 82 percent effective, compared with 55 percent effective when doses were given more than six weeks apart.
A vaccination strategy that eliminates doses for three months may be optimal for delivering a pandemic vaccine when supplies are limited in the short term, the researchers write.
The newly released study is based on data released late last year, which found that the vaccine was 62 percent effective when given as two standard strength doses. In those initial findings, vaccine efficacy was much higher, at 90 percent, when the first dose of vaccine was given at half strength.
The Oxford and AstraZeneca researchers initially attributed the different levels of effectiveness to the lower force of the initial dose. But they gradually came to a different conclusion: the amount of time between doses was the most likely explanation.
In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration is awaiting data from a clinical trial that enrolled some 30,000 participants, mostly Americans. Results from that study are expected later this month.
The study is expected to arm AstraZeneca with enough safety data to allow it around early March to seek authorization to provide the vaccine for emergency use.
The United States has agreed to buy 300 million doses of the AstraZenecas vaccine, but neither the company nor the federal government has said when or how much of those doses will be available once the vaccine is approved.
picture credit
