The AstraZeneca vaccine has been shown to dramatically cut off transmission of the virus.

Some scientists have called on the United States to follow the example of Britain and other countries that have decided to postpone second doses of vaccines for up to 12 weeks. But U.S. federal officials have resisted, saying such a move would not be supported by data from clinical trials of two vaccines currently available nationwide. Tuesday’s results could amplify pressure on U.S. health officials to delay second doses of the AstraZenecas vaccine, although it has not yet been authorized by the country.

The vaccine proved most effective when the interval between two shots was longer than the target gap initially four weeks, Oxford and Astrazeneca researchers found. Among participants in clinical trials who received two standard strength doses at least three months apart, the vaccine was 82 percent effective, compared with 55 percent effective when doses were given more than six weeks apart.

A vaccination strategy that eliminates doses for three months may be optimal for delivering a pandemic vaccine when supplies are limited in the short term, the researchers write.

The newly released study is based on data released late last year, which found that the vaccine was 62 percent effective when given as two standard strength doses. In those initial findings, vaccine efficacy was much higher, at 90 percent, when the first dose of vaccine was given at half strength.

The Oxford and AstraZeneca researchers initially attributed the different levels of effectiveness to the lower force of the initial dose. But they gradually came to a different conclusion: the amount of time between doses was the most likely explanation.

In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration is awaiting data from a clinical trial that enrolled some 30,000 participants, mostly Americans. Results from that study are expected later this month.

The study is expected to arm AstraZeneca with enough safety data to allow it around early March to seek authorization to provide the vaccine for emergency use.

The United States has agreed to buy 300 million doses of the AstraZenecas vaccine, but neither the company nor the federal government has said when or how much of those doses will be available once the vaccine is approved.