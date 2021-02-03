International
India prepared to defeat any disaster to protect our people and territorial integrity at all costs: Rajnath Singh
HAL awarded contract for 83 LCA fighters in 48,000 crore deal at the 13th edition of Aero India
“We have long witnessed unfortunate attempts to use force to change the status quo along our unresolved border and India is vigilant and prepared to oppose and defeat any disaster to protect our people and territorial integrity at all costs,” he said. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday at the inauguration event of the 13th edition of Aero India.
At the biennial air show, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was awarded the contract to manufacture 83 Light Fighting Teaser (LCA) Teaser for the Indian Air Force (IAF) at an estimated cost of ,000 48,000.
Our determination towards this is shown by our growing defense capabilities. “We plan to spend $ 130 billion on military modernization over the next 7-8 years,” he said. Singh while making a fuss about global defense companies to boost production
India faced threats and challenges emanating from multiple fronts and India was a victim of state-sponsored terrorism which was now a global threat, he declared.
Defense ministers gather
Mr Singh will hold a meeting of Indian Ocean Region (IOR) Defense Ministers during the show which is limited to three working days due to COVID-19 restrictions. India has a wide coastline, but our interests lie well beyond our shores. It includes our people living and working on all continents, especially in the IOR. “Our duty is to remain capable and ready to help them in times of disaster and security challenges,” he said.
Regarding the LCA contract, Mr. Singh said, this contract is the largest defense contract made in India so far. The contract includes 73 LCA Tejas Mk-1A fighter jets and 10 LCA Tejas Mk-1 training aircraft at a cost of 45,696 crore along with the design and development of infrastructure sanctions worth 1,202 crore.
Submissions will start 36 months from the date of signing the contract and will end in nine months from the date of the contract. HAL has already set up a second assembly line to increase production from eight aircraft per year to 16 aircraft per year. HAL officials said a third collection line could also be set up based on requests.
The Mk-1A has significant capability enhancements over current variants. It will have over 40 modifications to the Mk1 variant, including major ones such as Electronic Warfare System, Advanced Electronic Scanned Network Radar (AESA), Over-Visual Range (BVR) missiles and network warfare system, including Radio Defined Software (SDR). Modifications will be included in the LCA at the same time as the production.
For Mk-1A, HAL has contracted significant portions of work in the private industry while operating as a systems integration system. HAL has over 550 vendors for LCA that includes five companies that manufacture structures.
The IAF has commissioned 40 LCA Tejas in two sets of 20 each in the Initial Operational Cleanup (IOC) and Final Operational Cleanup (FOC) configurations and has set up two squadrons. To date, 16 aircraft have been delivered to the IAF in the IOC configuration forming the first squadron operational in July 2016. Delivery of the FOC aircraft has also begun.
Air screen
At the air show, HAL came out with an Atmanirbhar formation consisting of platforms built by HAL trainer LCA, trainer HTT-40, IJT, Advanced Hawk Mk-132 and Civil Dornier Do-228.
A highlight was a US Air Force B-1B long-range supersonic heavy bomber which flew over Yelahanka Air Base along with an LCA. A statement from the US Embassy said that this was the first time a US bomber had struck India.
In the first one, the Surya Kiran aerobics team and the IAF Sarang helicopter display team presented a combined performance.
