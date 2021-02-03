Four months after his term, Suga’s popularity plummets as tough decisions await

Four months into his term as prime minister, Yoshihide Suga is facing a mountain of problems and low approval ratings. From controversial new legislation aimed at bringing the coronavirus under control over the fate of the Tokyo Olympics to scandals within his party, Suga’s leadership ability and style is under increasing scrutiny and criticism. As his term expires in September and a general election is due to be held by October, the way he handles these problems over the next few months could determine his political fate this fall.

The most pressing issues facing Suga begin with the effective implementation of the soon-to-be-adopted coronavirus-related laws, which include fines for businesses that refuse local government orders to close their doors early or close during an emergency.

While under the old system the government can declare a state of emergency due to the coronavirus, local directives by governors on businesses to close early or close completely are followed voluntarily and there are no fines or jail time for business owners who refuse.

Under the new legislation, business owners are likely to face a fine of up to 300,000 if they disobey orders from the local government to cut their operating hours under a state of emergency and a fine of up to 200,000 if they refuse to do so. obey when the situation is classified as only in a state of emergency.

The new fines are expected to hit bars, nightclubs and restaurants in particular at a time when the coronavirus has already forced many to shut down, cut staff salaries or take other cost-cutting measures. But the prospect of fines, which come shortly after the state of emergency was extended to March 7, and are not accompanied by additional economic assistance to bars and restaurants beyond what was promised in the 19 trillion third additional fiscal 2020 budget approved in late January , could lead to a further drop in Suga’s popularity.

The prime minister and his Liberal Democratic Party also have to deal with local election losses in Kitakyushu, where six LDP members of the city assembly have lost their seats. Moreover, in the Tokyo mayoral election Chiyoda Ward, a candidate backed by the ruling coalition was defeated by a member of the Tomin First no Kai party who had the support of Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike.

To close it, as Suga was preparing to extend the state of emergency until March 7, he found himself forced to apologize to Diet on Monday after three lower house LDP members Jun Matsumoto, Taido Tanose and Takashi Otsuka resigned from the party after admitting they were in a lady bar in violation of the state of emergency. They stay on the Diet, although a member of the Lower House of Komeito ruling coalition partner Kiyohiko Toyama resigned from the Diet after admitting he also visited a lady bar during the state of emergency.

The Tokyo Olympics, which is officially set to begin on July 23, also weighs heavily on the prime minister, with the Olympic torch relay starting on March 25. In recent weeks, a growing number of media reports have shown that, due to coronavirus concerns, prospects for the Tokyo Olympics are becoming weaker day by day. While Japanese Olympic officials and the International Olympic Committee insist that the Games will continue, under what conditions and if there will be spectators, it has not yet been made clear.

Suga has been caught among Japanese Olympic officials, politicians and businesses who want to keep up with the games and worries about what the coronavirus situation will be like, coming in the summer. Recent media polls show that up to 80% of the public now favors either postponing or canceling the Tokyo Games.

At this point, Suga faces two decisions, both fraught with risk. Going forward with the Tokyo Olympics means the capital could become a major spreader for the virus if the climb is not under control by then. But cancellation is an expensive prospect for Japan. Among other things, it includes payments that could create a legal mess with the IOC.

It would also frustrate prime ministers who hope that, by holding a successful Olympics, he will strengthen his position, leading to a victory in the LDP leadership race and giving his party a landslide victory in the by-elections. general to be called by October. However, a decision on games in one way or another must come soon.

The political schedule in the coming months will add to the pressure. Late last year, Suga found himself under criticism for several scandals involving either the LDP or his role in a Diet payment scandal and false evidence involving former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, under which Suga served as chief secretary of the cabinet.

One of the LDP-related scandals involved former Agriculture Minister Takamori Yoshikawa. He was indicted early last month for allegedly taking $ 5 million from the former president of an egg producer based in Hiroshima Prefecture.

The lawsuit came after Yoshikawa, citing health reasons, resigned as a member of the House of Commons in December. His place, in a Hokkaido district that includes part of Sapporo, is being contested in the April 25 by-elections. But the LDP decided the voters’ anger was too strong and did not choose a candidate.

The same day, another by-election will be held in Nagano for a seat in the Upper House to replace former Democratic Constitutional Party of Japan lawmaker Yuichiro Hata, who died in December. Senior LDP figure Hakubun Shimomura, who serves as chairman of the parties’ Policy Research Council, said early last month, before the party decided not to field a candidate in the Hokkaido race, that losses in Hokkaido and Nagano would greatly hurt the Suga administration. In addition, an Upper House seat in Hiroshima is being contested due to the resignation of Anri Kawai.

The LDP can now only hope to win a seat in Hiroshima, where they have traditionally been strong, because opposition parties have been more powerful in Nagano.

Meanwhile, the prospects of an increase in popularity through a successful diplomacy seem small. The coronavirus pandemic means large international meetings and high-profile bilateral face-to-face meetings with foreign leaders, whether in Japan or abroad, which are pending. Chinese President Xi Jinping was scheduled to pay a state visit to Japan last April, but that was canceled due to the coronavirus and there are no plans to reschedule it soon.

As Suga hopes to meet with US President Joe Biden, whom he knows from Bidens’ visits to Japan as vice president when Suga was chief secretary of staff, as soon as possible, it is unclear what, if any, , the impetus that can give his popularity at home.

The prime minister’s unenviable position so early in his term is attributed to Sugas’ communication skills and strained relationship with the media. He has received criticism for answering questions by reading from prepared documents and he often appears uncomfortable when he is forced to go out of handcuffs during Diet interrogation or at press conferences. There is also a feeling, reflected in media opinion polls, that he has not adequately explained the reasons for his decisions regarding the continuation of the controversial Go To Travel campaign, which was recently blamed by a report on an increase in coronavirus infections and the declaration of emergencies for Tokyo and the surrounding area.

Media reports that Suga may be thin-skinned have not helped his cause. In December during an NHK program, Suga reportedly got angry with the organization that asked him why he blocked the appointment of six nominees to the Japan Scientific Council who had been critical of the Abe administration. The anger reportedly stemmed from the fact that the question caught Suga out of sight.

Even with the prime minister’s growing problems, he remains relatively secure in power at the moment. He does not face strong rivals for his position, either within the ruling LDP and Komeito coalition or from the opposition.

Despite his problems with scandals over members of his faction, the powerful LDP General Secretary Toshihiro Nikai, who backed Suga’s bid to become prime minister and persuaded other powerful faction leaders of the party to support him, remains committed to him.

Among other LDP members, there has been much speculation about the COVID-19 vaccine tsar Taro Kono being a possible successor. Others like former policy chief and Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, who lost the LDP presidency and thus the prime minister’s race against Suga in September are also reportedly interested in taking the reins. But there seems to be no clear LDP member, or anyone within Komeito, who can immediately replace Suga.

In addition, the main opposition parties are even less popular than Suga. Media polls by NHK and Kyodo this month set the CDP support rate at just 6.6% and 7.8%, respectively. Thus, without any strong alternative to Suga that has emerged, he seems likely to continue despite low approval ratings and the fact that he faces a number of tough political decisions in the coming days and weeks that may lower them. even further.