Latest: Pakistan starts vaccinating health workers

ISLAMABAD Pakistani authorities have begun vaccinating first-line health workers against coronavirus amid a steady decline in confirmed cases and fatalities.

Wednesday’s start of the vaccine campaign comes days after Pakistan received half a million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine donated by China.

At a ceremony in Islamabad, the Pakistani Minister for Planning and Development paid tribute to health workers, saying they were true heroes as they risked their lives in the fight against COVID-19.

Pakistan has said it plans to vaccinate 70% of the population of high-risk countries by the end of the year.

Also Wednesday, Pakistan reported 1,384 additional virus infections in the last 24 hours and 56 deaths. Pakistan has reported 11,802 deaths among 549,032 cases since the pandemic began.

World Health Organization investigators visit Chinese virus lab which has been the subject of speculation regarding the origin of the coronavirus

US President Joe Biden and his secretary of the Treasury say Republican alternatives to his virus aid plan It is very small

Biden moves on expand access to COVID-19 vaccines, funding for virus costs

SEULL, South Korea South Korean health officials say they have discovered the first local transmissions of those feared to be the most contagious forms of the coronavirus first identified in Britain and South Africa.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Wednesday it found four local cases of the British variant and one local case of the South African variant.

Since October, health workers have found 39 cases of new variants of the virus causing COVID-19, also including a form that was first identified in Brazil. Previous cases were found in people arriving from outside.

In all five locally transmitted cases, the virus carriers were infected by relatives who recently arrived from abroad, the agency said.

KDCA said it is expanding tracking of contacts to determine if new variants may have circulated further. He also called on administrative officials to strengthen monitoring of outbound passengers so that they minimize their contact with other people during their two-week quarantine period, which in most cases can be done at home. .

SEOUL, South Korea South Korean officials are moving to restrict travel and rallies over the coming weeks Lunar New Year holidays allowing train operators to sell only window seats and passenger ships to operate at half capacity .

The Ministry of Health announced the steps on Wednesday as it reiterated a prayer for people to stay home amid a steady rise in coronavirus infections.

Officials also plan to tighten clean-up and install more thermal cameras at train stations, bus terminals and airports. Passengers will be required to disguise themselves at all times and will be prohibited from eating at resting areas of the highway.

Officials have also extended a crackdown on private social gatherings of five or more people, which they enforce by fining restaurants and other businesses if they accept large groups.

CANBERRA, Australia Australian regulators have decided not to impose any upper age limits on the use of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine despite reports of dozens of deaths among older people in Norway.

The Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration said in a statement Tuesday that it received reports on Jan. 14 of about 30 deaths in more than 40,000 elderly people vaccinated with Pfizer. But he added that no causal link could be established between vaccination and deaths.

The agency says elderly patients can get this vaccine and there are no age limits.

The regulation last month gave provisional approval for the use of the Pfizer vaccine in Australia and the first doses will be administered to people aged 16 and over in late February.

Medical regulator WELLINGTON, New Zealand NZ has approved its first coronavirus vaccine and officials hope to start giving shots to border workers by the end of March.

New Zealand has no transmission of the virus to the community, and border workers are considered the most vulnerable to catching and spreading the disease because they deal with incoming passengers, some of whom are infected.

Regulators gave provisional approval for the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for people aged 16 and over.

However, New Zealand’s success in eradicating the virus also means it will have to wait longer than many other countries to receive vaccine doses for the general population. Officials say they hope to begin general inoculations by the middle of the year.

RICHMOND, Virginia State Senate has passed a bill that would require every local school sector to make virtual and personal tuition available to students.

The chamber passed the bill Tuesday in a 26-13 bipartisan vote.

The chances of measures in the State House are less certain. At least one similar but narrower bill targeting students without adequate internet access failed during the special legislative session of recent years.

Virginia currently has a patchwork approach to schooling, with some public and private schools offering private tutoring, while others offer only virtual school. Proponents of the bill say it is arming children whose parents do not have the resources to pay for costly education.

A spokesman for Gov. Ralph Northam says he will reconsider the move if he reaches his desk.

JACKSON, Miss. – Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves says he is skeptical about a new federal effort to reduce racial disparities in coronavirus vaccination rates.

Reeves said Tuesday that about 10% of the total weekly distribution of Mississippi vaccines will go to pharmacy chains like Walmart, CVS or Walgreen as planned.

In the words of the governors, While it is probably true in Washington, DC, or New York City that you can walk a block in either direction and crash into a Walgreens, or crash into a CVS or a Walmart. … in Mississippi, there are not many Walmarts in Issaquena County and there are not many Walmarts in very rural areas.

As of Tuesday, 17% of vaccine doses in Mississippi had gone to Black residents, while 69% to white residents.

KENSINGTON, Md. A new study finds that the cleanest air from pandemic blockages warmed the planet slightly in 2020, especially in countries such as the eastern United States, Russia and China.

Tuesday’s study found that pandemic blockage reduced soot and sulfate air pollution, but those particles also reflect the sun’s heat and help in cold areas for a while.

The end result is that some places warmed temporarily as much as two-thirds of a degree last year and the planet as a whole warmed by about 0.05 degrees. The lead author of the studies said that the cooling loss exceeded any reduction in carbon pollution that blocked heat in 2020.

TOPEKA, Kan. Republican lawmakers in Kansas are heading toward the official condemnation of Democratic Gov. Laura Kellys’s decision to give inmates the COVID-19 vaccine in front of others.

The state Senate health committee agreed on Tuesday to sponsor a resolution by its GOP chairman, Senator Richard Hilderbrand, urging Kelly to change its inoculation policy.

The full Senate may debate it later this week.

LANSING, Mich. A group of athletic advocacy, hockey league and athlete parents have sued the Michigan’s health director, seeking a change from the 2-on-1/2-month state ban on contact sports that was issued to curb the coronavirus.

Let Michigan play, a group of student-athletes, parents, coaches and school administrators, is among the plaintiffs who sued in the Court of Appeals on Tuesday.

The complaint alleges that the order, which was recently extended until February 21, arbitrarily and irrationally separates and deprives athletes of their constitutional rights and freedoms.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has said he is optimistic the state can move towards re-engaging in sports. Spokeswoman Lynn Sutfin said the department and governor acted decisively in November as an increase in cases threatened to overcrowd hospitals.

MEXICO CITY Mexico is on the verge of approving the Russian COVID-19 Sputnik V vaccine following the publication of the early results of an advanced study.

Assistant Secretary of Health Hugo Lpez-Gatell, spokesman for the government pandemic, says the health ministry signed a contract Monday for the 400,000 doses of Sputnik V that will arrive this month.

Once approved, the Russian vaccine would become the third to receive emergency approval in Mexico. The regulatory agency approved the Pfizer vaccine in December and the AstraZenecas vaccine in January. Mexico returned to the Russian vaccine after delays in getting others where it was counting.

Mexico has so far delivered about 675,000 doses, all Pfizer, to a population of 126 million. On Tuesday, a second batch of the active substance in the AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in Mexico, where it will be packaged and distributed in the rest of Latin America.

The Mexican government also launched a new site on Tuesday for people over 60 to sign up for vaccination appointments. However, the website of the Mexican Departments of Health crashed quickly and was not working.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico The mayor of the Puerto Rican capital says he tested positive for the coronavirus after undergoing an antigen test.

Miguel Romero says on Twitter that he is in isolation and is awaiting the results of a molecular test for confirmation. He added that the rest of his family has come out negative. He had planned to travel with his daughter to her university.

Governor Pedro Pierluisi is also in isolation after having been in recent contact with Romero.

Romero is one of the top Puerto Rican government officials to come out positive. The U.S. territory of 3.2 million people has reported more than 157,000 cases and more than 1,800 deaths.

BRUSSELS The Belgian government says it will not administer the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to people over 55, saying there is still a lack of data on its effectiveness in the elderly.

Health authorities in France, Germany and other countries have raised concerns that the Anglo-Swedish company did not test the vaccine on enough elderly people to prove it works for them and indicated they would not recommend it to the elderly.

We do not have enough information to say for sure that it is good for the elderly, says Belgian Minister of Health Frank Vandenbroucke.