Sydney man accused of mediating North Korean missiles just a bag of hot air, court says





In her opening statement, Crown Prosecutor Jennifer Single, SC, said Mr Choi was telling people he had ties to Kim Jong Un, the Supreme Leader. She said he also told people on numerous occasions that he acted on behalf of North Korea, which he referred to as our Motherland, and visited North Korea on at least seven occasions. Chan Han Choi is the first person to be charged under Australia with weapons of mass destruction laws. Credit:Steven Saphore Mr Chois’s defense attorney, Robert Webb, said the issue lay in whether his client is anything more than a hot air bag. Mr Webb said it would be up to the jury to consider whether the Supreme Leader had ever heard of him … if anyone with any influence in North Korea had ever heard of Mr Choi from Eastwood. Ms Single said the jury could consider it impossible and a bit like a joke that a man sitting in an apartment in Eastwood was mediating deals on behalf of North Korea. But once they see the evidence, she said, not only will you conclude that this is actually possible, but you will conclude that it actually happened.

The prosecution will rely on seized documents, emails and telephone communications, most of which had to be translated by Korean, Russian and Chinese, which Crown says Mr Choi was seeking to broker illegal transactions, knowing that they opposed the sanctions. Ms Single said the jury would hear that in some of those communications, Mr Choi referred to pine trees and a nursery, which Crown would claim was the code for the North Korean missiles he was trying to sell. Mr Choi also allegedly emailed brochures of military equipment made in America asking if North Korea could produce something better, with higher performance. In another captured email, he attached a handwritten note to a chemical equation. During the trial, the jury would hear from military and scientific experts who would explain the meaning of Mr Chois’ communications, Ms Single said. It did not matter that any alleged transaction ultimately failed, she said. What is important is the role of the accused that he was involved in mediating these transactions.

