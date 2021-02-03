Most S’pore residents think environment should take precedence over economic growth, jobs: IPS poll, Singapore News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – A majority of Singaporeans believe that protecting the environment should be a priority even if it results in slow economic growth and job losses, according to a study by the Institute for Policy Studies (IPS) on Wednesday. (February 2).

Three in five respondents from November 2019 to March 2020 expressed this view, compared to two in five who said that economic growth and job creation should be the top priority, even if the environment suffers to some extent.

The survey, Our Singaporean Values, presents findings from the World Values ​​Survey (WVS) which has been conducted in Singapore three times since 2002. The most recent included a representative national sample of 2,012 Singaporeans.

The WVS research project monitors and investigates the values ​​and beliefs of people globally, how they change over time, and what social and political impact they have. Conducted has been developed in 80 countries.

The previous two surveys in Singapore were conducted in 2002 and 2012, with around 1,500 respondents and nearly 2,000 respondents, respectively.

The latter found that Singapore’s views on environmental protection and the economy are similar to those in Malaysia, Taiwan and Britain.

Fewer people in the United States and Hong Kong agreed that environmental protection was more important than the economy, with only half of them saying so. Conversely, respondents in China, Switzerland and Sweden were more environmentally conscious, with at least seven in 10 agreeing that environmental protection should be a priority.

Those in Singapore who were younger, more educated and had higher incomes were more likely to agree that environmental protection should be given priority.

“It’s likely that (low-income) people were more concerned about their livelihood and therefore chose to protect jobs and the economy,” said the research team, which consisted of Dr Mathew Mathews, Dr Teo Kay Key , Mr. Melvin Tay and Mrs. Alicia Wang of IPS Social Laboratory.

Individual efforts versus dependence on government support

More respondents from Singapore continued to agree that their individual efforts should be stimulated, as opposed to the statement that incomes should be distributed more equitably, the survey found.

However, they are now more likely – compared to 2002 and 2012 – to say that the Government should ensure that everything is secured, rather than taking the view that the burden should be on people to provide for themselves.

“Singaporeans want competition and meritocracy, but at the same time they also expect a more compassionate way to address our socio-economic needs,” IPS research associate Melvin Tay told a news conference Wednesday.

This change is likely due to the greater awareness, especially in the last two to three years, of groups in the last 20 percent of the income spectrum that are struggling financially, added Dr Mathews, head of IPS Social Laboratory .

This nuanced picture, which strikes a balance between a strong belief in capitalism and minimal taxation, while ensuring that there is government assistance to those in need, means that careful government discussion is needed when it comes to for support policy measures, he said.

The study also found that respondents in Singapore are more likely to think that greater incentives should be provided for individual efforts.

Of the 12 similar countries and regions, only Taiwan was more likely than Singapore to feel this way, while Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, Korea, China, the US and Britain were among those who thought there should be more income equality.

Japan felt stronger than Singapore that it was the government that should support everyone’s needs, while Malaysia, China, Korea, Britain and the US were among those more likely than Singapore to say people should get more responsibility to protect oneself.

Those in Singapore with university degrees and living in private property are less likely to see socialist principles such as people on equal incomes, and the provision of unemployment benefits by the state as key indicators of democracy.

“Such reactionary tendencies may be an indication of personal circumstances, where those who are better can be negatively affected if societies push for greater equality,” the study said.

Work and immigration

More than two-thirds of respondents in Singapore agreed that work is a duty to society – a percentage that is among the highest in the world. But they were far less likely than their counterparts in other Asian countries to think work is first, even at the expense of leisure.

Nearly 40 percent in Singapore said they agreed that work should come first, compared to between 47 and 81 percent in Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong, China and Thailand. One foreign market is Japan, which had only 10.4 percent who agreed with this view.

The importance of work, compared to other priorities such as family, friends and leisure has also dropped for Singaporeans, the survey found. While work was ranked as the second most important priority in 2002, after family, it dropped to the fifth priority in 2020, with family, friends, wealth and leisure taking precedence.

On immigration, about four in five respondents from Singapore said the government should give citizens priority over immigrants when jobs are scarce. In comparison, 69.5 percent agreed with the statement in 2012. The figure was 87.4 percent in 2002.

Similarly, over 70 percent of respondents from Malaysia, Thailand, Korea, China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan agreed that employers should prioritize locals over immigrants when jobs are scarce.

The groups most likely to strongly agree with the statement were the unemployed, followed by the self-employed. Those earning between $ 1,500 and $ 4,999 were also more likely to strongly agree with the statement compared to their less-earning colleagues as well as those who earned more.

“One possible reason for this trend may be that these ‘sandwich’ groups are among the most likely to face competition for jobs from foreigners or immigrants in the context of Singapore work,” the researchers said.

These groups usually compete for jobs that are also required by S Pass immigrants, which allow qualified mid-level staff to work in the Republic.

A majority of naturalized citizens and permanent residents in Singapore – 66.2 percent – also agreed with this view, compared to 82.3 percent of Singapore-born citizens who did.