Northern Ireland Protocol: DUP ‘offering problems but no solutions’ – Coveney

4 mins ago

Foreign Secretary Simon Coveney has said the Northern Ireland DUP is offering “problems but not solutions” to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

This comes as the First Ministers and First Deputy Ministers of the North will hold talks with the European Commission and the British government on Wednesday on security concerns at the two ports.

Some animal and food controls in Larne and Belfast were banned after inscriptions opposing the Irish Sea border were painted on loyal areas.

He feared for the safety of the staff.

On Tuesday evening the DUP called on all union parties to unite and undermine the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Minister Coveney told Newstalk Breakfast this is nothing new from the party.

“Let us not forget the context here: Brexit is the problem that is causing all this disruption.

“The protocol was created in an attempt to limit that disunity on the island of Ireland and in Northern Ireland.”

“But not for the first time, the DUP is describing the problems but there is no solution.

“I want to say that we should not forget: the DUP are a party that actually led the calls for Brexit in Northern Ireland.

“They then rejected solutions that would have been much easier for Northern Ireland to adopt.”

He said this included the party rejecting the UK idea of ​​staying in the EU customs union, as well as backwardness.

Mr Coveney said he acknowledged there were ‘practical implementation problems’ with the protocol, and they were seeking solutions.

‘Protocol is part of international law’

Host Shane Coleman suggested the DUP ‘have a bee on their cap’ on the issue, Mr Coveney replied: “When there is no DUP that has had a bee on their cap when it comes to Brexit, and the type of Brexit they want? “

He said one party could not repeal part of international law.

“The idea that we can just remove the protocol, I think is unrealistic, because with what will we replace it?

“I have not heard anyone criticize the protocol for coming up with a credible alternative to it.

“And let us not forget: the protocol is now part of international law, it is part of British law and so you can not just remove it.”

He also recounted events last Friday, which saw the European Commission threaten to tighten export rules, did not help the situation.

“Of course this is a concern, staff safety must come first and this is what happened yesterday.

“I think there is some uncertainty about the level of threat that exists there – of course the PSNI has confirmed that this does not include loyal paramilitaries.

“But clearly there is a lot of tension, and Friday did not help him when [European] The Commission made a serious mistake by signaling an intention to trigger Article 16 of the Protocol – which should not have happened.

“They quickly reversed that decision, but of course after that it caused a lot of tension in Northern Ireland – and my job is to try to calm it down.”

Coveney: DUPs 'offer problems but no solutions' to Northern Ireland Protocol

Main image: Foreign Minister Simon Coveney wearing a face mask as he was leaving Dil at the Dublin Convention Center. Photo by: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie



