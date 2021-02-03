India ranks 53rd in the EIU Democracy Index

India was ranked 51st in the 2019 Democracy Index.



India dropped two countries to 53rd in the global ranking of the 2020 Democracy Index, according to The Economist Intelligence Unit, which said “democratic backwardness” by authorities and “blows” to civil liberties have led to a further decline in country ranking.

However, India ranks higher than most of its neighboring countries.

India’s overall score fell from 6.9 in 2019 to 6.61 in the Index which provides an overview of the current state of democracy worldwide for 167 countries.

“With increasing pressure on India ‘s democratic norms, India’ s score fell from a peak of 7.92 in 2014 to 6.61 in 2020 and its global ranking fell from 27 (in 2014) to 53 as a result of democratic backwardness” under the current regime, The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) said.

Norway topped the Economist Intelligence Unit’s latest Democracy Index report entitled “Democracy in Disease and Health?”, With Iceland, Sweden, New Zealand and Canada making up the top five.

Out of 167 countries, the Democracy Index classifies 23 countries as full democracies, 52 as flawed democracies, 35 as hybrid regimes and 57 as authoritarian regimes. India is classified as a ‘flawed democracy’ along with countries such as the US, France, Belgium and Brazil.

The EIU report said that in India and Thailand, “democratic backwardness by the authorities and blows to civil liberties led to a further decline in their global ranking”.

He further claimed that the government led by Narendra Modi has “introduced a religious element in the conceptualization of Indian citizenship, a step that many critics see as undermining the secular base of the Indian state”.

“Authorities dealing with the coronavirus pandemic led to a further erosion of civil liberties in 2020,” the report said.

India was ranked 51st in the 2019 Democracy Index.

Among India’s neighbors, while Sri Lanka, ranked 68th, is classified as a flawed democracy, Bangladesh (76), Bhutan (84) and Pakistan (105) are classified in the ‘hybrid regime’ category. Afghanistan ranks 139th and is classified as an ‘authoritarian regime’ in the index.

The EIU report looks at the impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) on freedom and democracy worldwide.

The Asia-Australia region includes New Zealand with the highest score, which held its fourth position in the global ranking (out of 167 countries) and North Korea consistently lagging behind at the bottom of the global ranking in 167th place. , the EIU said in a statement.

The overall score of the regions fell in 2020, but there are now five full democracies with Japan, South Korea and Taiwan rising in the rankings compared to 2019.

Australia maintains its full democracy status and high ranking (9th).

Japan and South Korea both returned to the full line of democracy for the first time since 2014. Taiwan achieved full democracy status for the first time after a spectacular jump in the rankings.

Despite these updates, Asia’s regional average score deteriorated to its lowest level since 2013 as official measures taken to combat the coronavirus pandemic led to some of the most severe restrictions on individual and civil liberties in the world, he said. EIU.

China, Singapore and others went far beyond the rest of the world in tracking down and policing their citizens and shutting them down in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

Joan Hoey, Editor of the Intelligence Economist Unit’s annual Democracy Index Report, said, “The symbolism of Asia gaining three new ‘full democracies’ in 2020 and Western Europe losing two (France and Portugal) was appropriate. “as the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated shifts in the global balance of power from West to East.” “Asia continues to lag behind the West in democratic terms with only five ‘full democracies’, compared to Western Europe 13, but the region has so far handled the pandemic much better than virtually any other, with lower infections and rates of mortality and a rapid economic response, “she said.

Asian governments reacted decisively (although they imposed coercive power in some cases), benefited from well-organized health systems, and maintained the trust of their populations, she said.

In contrast, European governments were slow to act, some health systems came close to collapse, and public confidence in government fell, Hoey added.

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) is the world’s leading source for economic and business research, forecasting and analysis, a statement said.