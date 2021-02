Twitter restores some accounts it had ‘kept’ amid ongoing farmers’ protests- New Indian Express

By PTI NEW DELHI: Twitter has restored several accounts it had “held” on Monday after the government asked it to take action against 250 tools which had posted “fake and provocative content” in connection with ongoing farmer agitation, according to sources. These hidden accounts included those of Kisan Ekta Morcha and BKU Ekta Urgahan who have thousands of followers and have been actively involved in ongoing protests, which have now resumed online activities. According to sources, “Twitter blocked several accounts under its” Content held on site “policy in response to a valid legal request from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.” However, in subsequent meetings with government officials, Twitter is learned to have conveyed that the accounts and tweets in question constitute “free speech” and are “valid for the news” and then the tweets and accounts are “not maintained”. With the search for accounts including Kisan Ekta Morcha (@Kisanektamorcha) and BKU Ekta Urgahan (@Bkuektaugrahan) – a message saying “the account was held in India in response to a legal request” appeared on Monday. In addition to these, several other individual and organizational accounts, including one from a media outlet and another from a senior official of a particular entity, were also not maintained, even as debates began on social media over development. The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) took to Twitter to block about 250 tweets / Twitter accounts that were making “fake, intimidating and provocative tweets” on January 30 with hashtags accusing the Modi government of planning “genocidal” farmers without any another argument. , according to sources. The blockade was made at the request of the Interior Ministry and law enforcement agencies to prevent any escalation of law and order in the wake of ongoing agitation of farmers, they said. Sources said incitement to genocide is a major threat to public order and for this reason, MeitY ordered the blocking of these Twitter accounts and tweets under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. When contacted, a Twitter spokesperson had said Monday that if it receives a “proper request” from an authorized entity, it may be necessary to block access to certain content in a particular location from time to time. “ The development came after violence in Delhi on January 26 during a parade of farmer tractors, protesting against three new central agricultural laws. Delhi police are currently investigating the violence on Republic Day, where it has set up numerous FIRs and has reserved, among other things, several farmer leaders who have been leading protests on the national capital’s borders for the past two months. FIRs have also been set up against some journalists.

