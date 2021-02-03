India fastest to vaccinate 4 million against Covid-19: Ministry of Health





India has become the fastest country in the world to reach the value of 4 million COVID-19 vaccinations, reaching this achievement in 18 days, the Union Ministry of Health said on Wednesday. More than 41 loop beneficiaries were administered within the nationwide exercise by morning. “While on February 1, India was among the top five countries in terms of the number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered to humans. India continues to undertake its vaccination at a rapid pace,” the ministry stressed. India’s war against COVID-19 is bringing daily success on other fronts as well, she said. Fourteen states and UT have not reported any deaths in a 24-hour space including Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Lakshadweep, Ladakh (UT), Sikkim, Manipur, Puducherry, Goa, Odisha and Assam. With a high number of COVID patients recovering daily and the steady decline in mortality rates, India’s steady trend of registering active diving cases continues, the ministry underlined. The country’s active cases have dropped further to 1,60,057 and have plunged below 1.5 percent of total infections. A total of 11,039 newly confirmed cases were registered in a 24-hour space in the country, the lowest in seven months, the ministry said. Also, 14,225 new recoveries were recorded in the same period. This has led to a net decrease of 3,296 cases from the total workload of active cases, the ministry underlined. The total recovered increased to 1,04,62,631. The National Recovery Rate (97.08%) continues to be one of the highest worldwide, the ministry underlined. “The gap between active cases and recovered cases is growing steadily and stands at 1,03,02,574,” the ministry said, adding that 31 states and UT have less than 5,000 active cases. Eight states and UT have a positive weekly rate higher than the national average (1.91 percent). Kerala has the highest weekly positivity rate of 12 percent, followed by Chhattisgarh at 7 percent, she said. As of Wednesday, 41,38,918 beneficiaries had been vaccinated under the COVID19 vaccination exercise nationwide. In a 24-hour time frame, 1,88,762 health care workers were vaccinated in 3,845 sessions. So far, 76,576 sessions have been held. The number of beneficiaries being vaccinated daily has shown a progressive increase, the ministry said. Over 85 percent of newly recovered cases are registered in 8 states / UT. Kerala has contributed the highest number in newly recovered cases (5,747), followed by Maharashtra (4,011) and Tamil Nadu (521). The ministry further said that 83.01 percent of new cases are from six states and UT. Kerala reported the highest daily new cases at 5,716. It is followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu with 1,927 and 510 new cases respectively. A total of 110 case victims were reported over a 24-hour period. Five states and UT make up 66.36 percent of these. Maharashtra reported maximum casualties with 30 new casualties. It is followed by Kerala with 16 new deaths daily. (Only the title and photo of this report may have been revised by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a shared source.)







