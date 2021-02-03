The Japanese application COVID-19 failed to pass some contact warnings

<br /></p><p>



</p><p>



Pedestrians wearing protective masks amid the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) make their way to Tokyo, Japan, February 2, 2021. REUTERS / Kim Kyung-Hoon Technology News

Reuters staff







TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s COVID-19 tracking application for some smartphone users has been out of order since September and has failed to pass some alerts for suspected contact with people infected with the virus, the Ministry of Health said. Wednesday.

The ministry did not say if the problem, which came with an app update, had contributed to the spread of the virus but it said it was working to fix it by the middle of this month.

I am really sorry for the inconvenience caused and for the loss of trust, the state broadcaster NHK quoted the Minister of Health, Norihisa Tamura, as saying.

NHK reported that the bug affected about 30% of Android phone users.

The application, called COCOA for the Confirmation Contact Application, was created by Microsoft Corp. and is available for Apple Incs iPhone as well as devices that use Android Google software.

The program has been downloaded almost 25 million times in Japan since its inception last summer and has recorded about 10,000 positive cases of coronavirus, according to ministry data.

Uses Bluetooth signals to detect contacts with nearby users lasting 15 minutes or more. If a user later tests positive for the virus, their contacts can be tracked and notified through the program.

The Android-related bug failed to provide notifications for those contacts, the ministry said in a statement.

Japan has had 390,000 cases of coronavirus and 5,794 deaths and is desperate to extinguish the outbreaks of the infection as it prepares for the Summer Olympics, which start on July 23rd.