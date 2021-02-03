South Korea holds drills to transport vaccines; approves the import of Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot





SEUL (Reuters) – South Korean President Moon Jae-on on Wednesday called for uninterrupted preparations for coronavirus vaccinations after regulators approved imports of Pvizers COVID-19 shots and the country prepared to begin inoculation later this month. . Travelers cross a zebra crossing amid a coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Seoul, South Korea, February 3, 2021. REUTERS / Kim Hong-Ji Despite initial success in mitigating previous outbreaks, South Korea is facing its third and largest wave of infections, which has sparked criticism that the government was slow to provide vaccines to its population of 52 million. The special regulatory approval on Wednesday will allow South Korea to receive 117,000 doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine through the global COVAX vaccine distribution scheme around mid-February, Drug Safety Minister Kim Gang-lip said at a news conference. The country has not yet approved a COVID-19 vaccine, but gave regulatory permission for emergency imports in order to launch inoculation campaigns later this month, starting with about 50,000 front-line health workers. The government had said it would inoculate about 10 million high-risk people by July and aim to reach the herd’s immunity levels by November. On Wednesday, officials conducted a vaccination preparedness exercise at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, mobilizing special freezers and going through scenarios such as a terrorist attack, theft and transportation errors. We need to fulfill our tasks in the current process of transportation, storage and distribution without any mistakes, Moon said during training. Repeated exercises are important to ensure that there will be no trial and error that have occurred overseas, including missing vaccines and cold chain problems. The vans carried containers specially made by Korean Air, the nations’ largest airline, for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which require ultra-cold storage. A container can hold up to 60,000 doses at temperatures minus 18 Celsius (minus 0.4 F) for about 100 hours, said an airline official. Vaccine centers set up in 250 indoor gyms and community halls across the country are equipped with cold storage equipment. South Korea reported 467 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, as the numbers plummeted to over 400 in recent days, heightened by persistent group infections. Health authorities said four of these months 27 cases transmitted in the country were caused by the most transmitted variants. This leads to 39 total infections from the British and South African variants in South Korea. Authorities have extended by two weeks a request to observe social distance, seeking vigilance ahead of the coming weeks of the New Year lunar holiday, when tens of millions of Koreans typically travel across the country. If the situation improves, however, the government could ease some measures this weekend, including a curfew in the restaurant, health ministry official Yoon Tae-ho told a news conference. (Graphic tracking of global coronavirus spread: here) Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Additional reporting by Sangmi Cha; Edited by Clarence Fernandez and Kim Coghill

