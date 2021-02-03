COVID measures in Taiwan promote the decline of pneumonia, influenza deaths: study





Taipei, Feb 3 (CNA) Behavioral changes in Taiwan aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19 are likely to have had a “positive shedding effect”, leading to deaths from pneumonia and influenza to their lowest levels in 10 years, according to the results of a recent study The study, authored by Wayne Gao () and Mattia Sanna of the Taipei Medical University College of Public Health, decided to examine the possibility that undocumented COVID-19 deaths occurred in Taiwan and assess whether behavioral changes were made in response to pandemics have affected the number of deaths from various causes. To do this, the study collected government data from 2008 to 2020 on the annual population, deaths from all causes, deaths from pneumonia and influenza, and deaths in traffic, and calculated the adjusted mortality rate per 100.00 persons per each category in each year. She found that the age and mortality rate of sex-adjusted causes per 100,000 people in 2020 was 399.8, which is in line with the declining trend of recent years and particularly lower than the 2019 rate of 417.6. Meanwhile, the adjusted rate of pneumonia and influenza mortality in 2020 was 48.7, which was significantly lower than the 2019 rate of 56.8 and a deviation from the growing trend of such deaths in recent years, according to the study. The death rate in 2020 from those causes was also the lowest it has been at any point since 2010, the study showed. Based on these statistics, the study authors concluded that it was “very unlikely” that Taiwan would experience excessive deaths in 2020, citing a measure widely used to extrapolate the total number of deaths caused by COVID-19, including those not diagnosed. Moreover, the study said, although inadequate testing may prevent COVID-19 deaths from being misreported or classified as pneumonia or influenza because of their symptomatic similarity, Taiwan’s low mortality rate from those causes in 2020 suggests that this should not happen. Instead, the results show that “wearing a mask, physical distancing and limiting major social events may have had a positive effect of the spread,” reducing the number of deaths from pneumonia and the flu, he said. Statistics on traffic deaths, meanwhile, showed an overall downward trend from 2008, breaking with a slight increase since 2017, making them “harder to interpret”, according to the study. From 2019 to 2020, the number of traffic deaths per 100,000 people increased slightly, from 8.4 to 8.8, which may have been related to people switching from public to private transport during the pandemic, the study speculated. Overall, the study concluded, Taiwan’s experience during the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that “non-pharmaceutical measures and changes in mass behavior facilitated by non-authoritarian governments” can successfully control the spread of the virus and can serve as an example for other countries until vaccines facilitate herd immunity. The study, entitled “Population Health Examination During the COVID-19 Pandemic: All Causes, Pneumonia and Influenza and Road Traffic Deaths in Taiwan,” was published in the US-based medical journal Annals of Internal Medicine. (By Chen Wei-ting and Matthew Mazzetta) Enditem / AW

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos