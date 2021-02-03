Phuket, Thailand plans private vaccination, aims for October reopening





BANGKOK (Reuters) – The tourist island of Phuket in Thailand is planning private coronavirus vaccinations for 250,000 people in hopes the government will allow it to be fully reopened to foreign tourists by October and save its hit economy, officials said. industry. The people of Phuket are losing hope, said Phuket Tourism Association President Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, adding that the island economy was at its lowest point in recent history. About 10.5 million of the nearly 40 million foreign visitors to Thailand in 2019 visited Phuket. The Southeast Asian nation had only 6.7 million arrivals nationwide last year due to the coronavirus border closure. Revenues from foreign tourism in Phuket fell 78% to 87.5 million baht ($ 2.92 million) in 2020 with 2.1 million arrivals. At least 10 Phuket industry associations including hotel, tourism and chambers of commerce have agreed to raise resources to provide vaccines and inoculate at least 70% of the island to establish sufficient immunity by October 1 to host tourists. Phukets’s population is at least 400,000, and private vaccination would cover most adults before a government-wide immunization program begins in June. We are in talks with three major hospital networks to purchase the AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines, Bhummikitti said, declining to give details. He also argued that foreign tourists vaccinated abroad should not be quarantined. They have immunity, we will have immunity, he said. We talk to each other through masks. Logic works. Others in Thailand agreed. Quarantine should be relaxed or eliminated for vaccinated foreigners, said Minor International Pcl hotel operator strategy chief Chaiyapat Paitoon in a panel discussion. Thailand Tourism Authority Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said a vaccine passport was being discussed by the country’s coronavirus force. Thailand, which has registered 21,249 coronavirus infections and 79 deaths, will use mainly 61 million doses made instead of the AstraZeneca vaccine for its vaccination and will use a limited number of importers in the early stages. ($ 1 = 30.0000 baht) Reporting by Thepgumpanat and Chayut Setboonsarng Fairs; Edited by Martin Petty

