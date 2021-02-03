India disrupts internet around New Delhi as protesting farmers clash with police

Internet access remained blocked on Monday in several districts of a state bordering the Indian capital following violent weekend clashes between police and farmers protesting controversial agricultural reforms.

Internet access will be suspended in at least 14 of the 22 districts in Haryana State near New Delhi until 5pm on Monday, according to the Haryana Department of Information and Public Relations on Sunday. The order was originally placed Tuesday in three Haryana districts for 24 hours, but has since been extended daily.

A 48-hour internet shutdown was also imposed in three other areas around Delhi’s borders late Friday, with India’s Interior Ministry saying the move was “in the interest of maintaining public safety and avoiding public emergency”. .

According to officials, those interruptions were supposed to have been lifted Sunday evening, but Paramjeet Singh Katyal, a spokesman for Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body representing protesting farmers, said the internet had not been working since Monday.

The internet restrictions came after violent scenes last week as demonstrations continue against three agricultural laws passed in September. Since late November, hundreds of thousands of protesters have gathered on the outskirts of New Delhi to demonstrate against changes they say were not advised and that will damage their livelihoods.

Tuesday last week – a national holiday known as Republic Day marking the anniversary of the country’s constitution – thousands of protesters attacked the historic Red Delhi of New Delhi while police used tear gas and batons against demonstrators.

Dozens of officers were injured and a protester died when a tractor overturned during protests near the Delhi police headquarters, police said on Wednesday. More than 100 protesters are still missing, Samyukta Kisan Morcha said on Sunday.

An internet closure was also placed in the areas around New Delhi from noon to midnight on Tuesday.

Darshan Pal, a leader from Samyukta Kisan Morcha, condemned the internet shutdown, calling the movements “undemocratic”.

“The government does not want the real facts to reach the protesting farmers, nor their peaceful behavior to reach the world,” Paul said in a statement Sunday. “He wants to spread its false rotation around farmers. She also fears the coordinated work of farmers’ unions across various protest sites and is trying to disrupt the means of communication between them. “

However, farmers are still joining the protests, Samyukta’s Katyal Kisan Morcha said on Monday. “Typically these village groups work against each other, but this time they have all come together for collective warfare,” Katyal said.

Delhi Deputy Police Chief Jeetendra Meena said police had deployed more forces at the border in the event of a protest erupting on Monday.

Concerns about democracy

Although India is the most populous democracy in the world, it also topped Bota in terms of internet shutdowns in 2019, according to Access Now, an advocacy group which pursues internet freedom.

In 2019, the government decided one over the months Interruption of internet in India controlled by Kashmir after India rewrote the constitution to remove the protected autonomy of Kashmir.

That same year, the authorities turn off Internet in other areas, including parts of New Delhi, amid widespread protests against a controversial citizenship law, considered by many to be discriminatory against Muslims.

The approach is debatable. In India, some individual closures have been challenged in the courts and there is a constant effort to change the laws of the country to make such interruptions more difficult to decide.

The disruptions also come amid growing concerns about press freedom in India.

On Saturday, Mandeep Punia, a freelance journalist covering the protests, was arrested on the border between Delhi and Haryana, Punia lawyer Akram Khan told CNN on Monday.

The job was sent to judicial detention for 14 days on Sunday, charged with obstructing a public servant from performing his duty and voluntarily causing injury and assault or criminal force to prevent a public servant from performing his duty.

“(The accused) was simply performing his journalistic duties and another journalist was arrested along with him, but was released around midnight,” according to a request for Punia’s parole.

But Delhi police Meena said Punia was not carrying an identity card when he was caught in a scuffle between villagers and protesters. Meena said Punia incited the farmers and pushed the police.

Devdutta Mukhopadhyay of the Internet Freedom Foundation, a non-governmental organization, said the government was using “extremely draconian” measures and the internet suspension was disproportionate. Internet access remains limited in most of Haryana, which affects not only protesters but citizens who have been forced to work and study from home due to coronavirus pandemic.

She said there had been reports of mob violence against protesters and added that it was important for farmers to present their side of the story as unbalanced reporting could spark a negative opinion among the public.

The closure could set a “very dangerous precedent”, she added.

“It’s not like I’m removing specific posts or pages that you think are fake or inflammatory, this is closing down a whole medium of communication.”

Last week, the Congress Party of India, along with 15 other Opposition parties, wrote a joint letter condemning the treatment of protesters by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. call their response “arrogant, blunt and undemocratic.”

Why farmers are protesting

Mass farmers’ protests have been a significant challenge for Modin as months of nationwide demonstrations and protests against his main agricultural policy have escalated into a stalemate marked by stalled talks between farmers and his administration.

For decades, the Indian government offered guaranteed prices to farmers for certain crops, providing long-term security that, in theory, allowed them to make investments for the next crop cycle. The new rules allow farmers to sell their goods to anyone at any price – giving them more freedom to do things like sell directly to buyers and sell to other states.

But farmers argue the new rules will make them worse by making it easier for corporations to exploit agricultural workers and help large companies lower prices. While farmers can sell crops at high prices if demand is there, conversely, they can try to meet the minimum price in years when there is plenty of supply in the market.

The laws have been so controversial because agriculture is the main source of livelihood for about 58% of India’s 1.3 billion population and farmers have been arguing for years to increase guaranteed minimum prices. They are the largest bloc of voters in the country – making agriculture a central political issue.

The government has held rounds of talks with the leaders of more than 30 illegal farmers’ unions – but the talks have gone nowhere.

Last month, the Supreme Court of India issued an order pending three controversial farm laws and ordered the formation of a four-member mediation committee to help the parties negotiate. But the farmers’ leaders have rejected any mediated commission appointed by the court.

According to Samyukta Kisan Morcha, at least 147 farmers have died during the months-long protests from a variety of causes, including suicide, road accidents and exposure to cold weather. Authorities did not provide an official figure for the deaths of the protesters.