Thousands of Arabs march to protest Israeli police killings

Thousands of protesters marched late Tuesday in four Arab cities in Israel over the killing of two people by police in the northern city of Tamra. State TV channel KAN said thousands demonstrated in the cities of Tamra, Nazareth, Umm al-Fahm and Tira, blocking major roads.

In Nazareth, members of the Arab parliament and protesters chanted anti-government and anti-police slogans. Clashes escalated between police and protesters, during which two protesters were arrested, according to the channel. In Tamra, which observed a state of mourning and a strike, hundreds of people continued to protest and closed the main highway, burning car tires, according to the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

On Monday evening, Israeli police opened fire on a residential area of ​​Tamra in an exchange of fire with masked gunmen in one of the houses. Police killed one suspect and injured another. During the same incident, police also killed a university student “mistakenly” and injured a doctor.

The student was identified as 22-year-old Ahmed Hijazi. The doctor, Muhammad Armoush, 31, was taken to a hospital in the city of Haifa for treatment, according to Israeli media.

Since the beginning of the year, 16 Arabs in Israel have been killed by unknown gunmen, with Arab residents accusing Israeli authorities of failing to address the killings.

Arab-Israeli leaders say Israeli police are failing to collect unauthorized weapons and arrest members of criminal gangs, while the Palestinian community in Israel has suffered from rising levels of violence and crime in recent years.

For decades, Israel has been involved in attacks and killings of Palestinians, both in the Gaza Strip and in the occupied West Bank.

On Sunday, Israeli security forces killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank. The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that the man was killed south of Bethlehem. Although an official statement said a Palestinian threatened soldiers with knives at the Gush Etzion intersection south of Bethlehem, no injuries were reported among Israeli forces. According to witnesses, the Palestinian was wounded and left bloodied to death while Israeli soldiers stood nearby watching him die.

Another incident occurred in December last year when a Palestinian teenager was shot and seriously wounded by an Israeli soldier in the village of Al-Mughayir, 27 kilometers (16.8 miles) northeast of Ramallah, while he was protesting against the construction of an illegal nearby Post-Israeli isolation. According to the UN Office of Human Rights, demonstrators threw stones at Israeli security forces, who responded with rubber-coated metal bullets, tear gas and live ammunition. Abu Ali was hit in the abdomen with a bullet by a 0.22 Ruger Precision Rifle fired by an Israeli soldier from an estimated distance of 100-150 meters (330-500 feet). He was rushed to hospital after failed attempts to stop his internal bleeding, where he was pronounced dead.

Tel Aviv has been criticized by a UN human rights body for its killings of protesters in Gaza and the treatment of Palestinians, declaring it a “war crime” under the Rome Statute. The Israeli army injured nearly 1,050 Palestinian children in the Occupied Palestinian Territories between November 1, 2019 and October 31, 2020. Meanwhile, civil society organizations documented 155 Palestinian child deaths by Israeli security forces using live ammunition or crowd control weapons. since 2013. The large number of casualties has sparked a diplomatic backlash against Israel and new allegations of excessive use of force against unarmed protesters.

According to experts, investigations led by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) into the fatal shooting of Palestinians by their soldiers rarely result in appropriate liability. Only three indictments have been issued for offenses directly related to those murders. In one case, the charges were later dropped. In the second case, the soldier in charge reached a plea agreement and was sentenced to nine months in prison for negligent death. In the third case, a soldier was convicted of disobeying orders and sentenced to one month in military prison.

A leading Israeli human rights organization, B’Tselem, recently published a report labeling Israel an “apartheid state” for its policy of favoring Jews over Palestinians. The report by B’Tselem said that policies, laws and Israeli practices aimed at promoting Jewish Supremacy A former UN human rights rapporteur and international law expert at Princeton University in the US said a “peaceful future” in the Palestinian issue “would not “to be born until Israel dismantles apartheid and agrees to treat Palestinians according to human rights standards, including respect for the Palestinian right to self-determination.”

Richard Falk told the Anadolu Agency (AA) that “apartheid” is listed as a crime against humanity according to the International Criminal Court in The Hague. He noted that “the Israeli government, especially in international settings such as the UN, is outraged by apartheid accusations that it rejects anything but a savage form of anti-Semitism.”

“Among these are discriminatory standards applicable to immigration, giving Jews around the world an unrestricted right of return” while denying Palestinians any right to emigrate even if their parents or grandparents were born within its territory, “the former said. UN rapporteur on human rights.

Citing examples of discrimination based on ethnicity, Falk said it includes “land rights, citizenship and nationality rights, freedom of movement, security of residence, law enforcement and the issuance of building permits”.

“It is clear that these characteristics of apartheid vary from field to field, from Israel to East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza, but the main undertaking is sustainable: exploitative Jewish domination over non-Jews, especially Palestinians,” he added.