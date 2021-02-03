



Seafood sector has welcomed funding for industry in Scotland as it offers efforts to counter Brexit impact on the back of the coranvirus

A new funding package of milion 7.75 million will provide support for fishermen, seafood businesses, ports and harbors, the Scottish Government said.

The package includes 6. 6.45 million for the Seafood Producers Resilience Fund to provide support for catfish and soft shellfish producers, in addition to trout farmers facing issues that export to the EU. A further milion 1 million is available to support port and port investment plans facing revenue loss through reduction tariffs and 300 300,000 has been awarded to the Fishermen Mission for welfare and emergency relief activities for retained workers in difficulty. Responding to the announcement, Seafood Scotland chief executive Donna Fordyce said: “The Scottish Government has heard industry plea for support over the last four weeks and has really grown by offering such a comprehensive package. “This will have a tangible impact on the livelihoods of some of the hardest hit in the sector and in some cases can save old businesses from not getting under.” “With applications for the fund set to open as early as next week, we are confident that businesses will begin to see the support they need very soon.” READ MORE: Glasgow restaurants ‘surprisingly active’ while 11 restaurants open in town during pandemic year Fisheries Secretary Fergus Ewing said: “In the absence of any further clarity on the funding of the resistance by the UK Government, we are intervening to support industry and coastal communities throughout Scotland and ensuring that we meet the emergency needs of the crews. providing welfare support through the Fishermen Mission. “In addition to this funding, last week we also supported calls for a dedicated new task force and announced funding for two new experts to help businesses navigate new processes and requirements. Jamie McMillan, of Lobert Fyne Langoustines and Tarbert-based Loch Fyne Seafarms, said businesses are struggling to survive. “Both shellfish and trout businesses that have faced losses due to the closure of Covid-19 hospitality across Europe are now losing products or facing additional costs due to border disruption and new non-tariff barriers. “This is not just export, we know it has serious blow-in effects that ripple right through the supply chain from ships struggling to land at ports for not being able to sell their catch. “The shellfish and trout business fund will help the sector survive the continuing loss of domestic sales due to Covid-19 and the current immediate Brexit challenges, giving them room to breathe and allowing businesses make the changes they need to adapt to new, tougher, commercial realities. ” READ MORE: Brexit: milion 1 million of Scottish maritime exports are lost every day amid border ‘chaos’ According to the government, Scottish seafood industry exports accounted for 57% of the country’s total food exports in 2019, worth about 1.02 billion. Details of the Seafood Producers Sustainability Fund will be published in the Marine Scotland section of the Scottish Government’s website from 5 February. HyImpulse Technologies has agreed to use the Shetland Space Center for missions Scottish mission for the missile firm

The Shetland Space Center said yesterday it had secured a “further boost” with the announcement by German rocket maker HyImpulse Technologies of its intention to launch from Unst. READ MORE: The space center said the German company planned to start testing the engine and launching sub-orbital rockets in Shetland this year with the goal of a first orbital flight in 2023. The 20-member team moves to the Scottish law firm

Law firm Shepherd and Wedderburn has announced that it has recruited a team of Scottish private clients with 20 members of the sustainable sector. READ MORE: Shepherd and Wedderburn said the move would create “one of Scotland’s biggest private client practices”. He added that the incoming team will “expand specialized asset protection, personal tax planning, trusts, executions and support for legacy planning available to clients”. Register

