International
As bubble life lengthens, psychologists say cricketers need more support- The New Indian Express
NEW DELHI: Psychologists have called for better support for the mental well-being of critics as they move into a second year confined to biosafety “bubbles” around the world.
Cricket’s long journeys away from home and family have often caused problems in the past, but quarantine and bubble life restrictions are posing additional difficulties, experts say.
England’s Jonny Bairstow said he spent just six nights at home in the second half of last year as Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis saw his family for the first time in seven months in January.
India fast seller Mohammed Siraj missed his father’s funeral after deciding to stay in quarantine in Australia with his teammates in November.
Psychologists and sports psychiatrists have warned of taxes being levied on players and said there is a “stain” on coming forward, especially in Asian nations.
Amit Anand, a consulting psychiatrist and a member of the panel for the European golf tournament, quoted a former Australian national captain as saying mental health problems had reached “almost epidemic proportions” among players.
“England, Australia and New Zealand have structured mental health support; their respective player associations are strong in supporting the mental health and well-being of players,” Hassan Mahmood, a British psychiatrist who works with the elite, told AFP. English of cricket.
“It would be ideal to have this in place for all the nations playing the Test. There are a considerable number of Test nations in South Asia where there may be stigma regarding mental health issues.”
Anand said players can experience problems ranging from lack of sleep and anxiety to depression, while their families also suffer, especially those with young children.
He said better “mental health reading” is needed among players to “address issues related to stigma and provide rough interventions”.
‘Need a tax’
England fighter Bairstow showed how the players had become “addicted” to the Call of Duty war game as he stressed the pressures while in Sri Lanka.
“I’ll not lie about it, it ‘s something that does a disservice because you’re going from hotel to cricket ground, back to the hotel,” Bairstow said.
“Unfortunately boys are not able to see their families, their children, their wives, their girlfriends, for a long period of time, which is complicated.”
“Conversations on Skype, the people who have been with you through the thick and thin house are the ones you call and talk to keep you going,” he added.
Cricket Australia took the lead in hiring a mental health expert last year and many top nations followed, including England bringing in a psychologist on their current tour in Sri Lanka and India.
Shree Advani, India’s leading sports psychologist who has advised stars including best badminton player PV Sindhu and cricketer Robin Uthappa, said more players will come forward due to the pandemic.
“So many cricketers come to me for advice,” he said, adding that players are trying to “return with the same level of confidence. With uncertainty about the selection, the extra pressure to carry.”
English captain Joe Root urged his teammates to “not hide if they feel blue” before leaving for Sri Lanka and India, the start of a long year for the team which will play 17 Tests in 2021.
Mahmood said any psychological consequences from the bubble life would come for intensive consideration once the crisis is over.
“Hopefully, once the COVID-19 pandemic is over, there will be a period of reflection to ascertain the full impact of biosafety bubbles on the cricket mental health,” he said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]