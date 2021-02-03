As bubble life lengthens, psychologists say cricketers need more support- The New Indian Express

By AFP

NEW DELHI: Psychologists have called for better support for the mental well-being of critics as they move into a second year confined to biosafety “bubbles” around the world.

Cricket’s long journeys away from home and family have often caused problems in the past, but quarantine and bubble life restrictions are posing additional difficulties, experts say.

England’s Jonny Bairstow said he spent just six nights at home in the second half of last year as Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis saw his family for the first time in seven months in January.

India fast seller Mohammed Siraj missed his father’s funeral after deciding to stay in quarantine in Australia with his teammates in November.

Psychologists and sports psychiatrists have warned of taxes being levied on players and said there is a “stain” on coming forward, especially in Asian nations.

Amit Anand, a consulting psychiatrist and a member of the panel for the European golf tournament, quoted a former Australian national captain as saying mental health problems had reached “almost epidemic proportions” among players.

“England, Australia and New Zealand have structured mental health support; their respective player associations are strong in supporting the mental health and well-being of players,” Hassan Mahmood, a British psychiatrist who works with the elite, told AFP. English of cricket.

“It would be ideal to have this in place for all the nations playing the Test. There are a considerable number of Test nations in South Asia where there may be stigma regarding mental health issues.”

Anand said players can experience problems ranging from lack of sleep and anxiety to depression, while their families also suffer, especially those with young children.

He said better “mental health reading” is needed among players to “address issues related to stigma and provide rough interventions”.

‘Need a tax’

England fighter Bairstow showed how the players had become “addicted” to the Call of Duty war game as he stressed the pressures while in Sri Lanka.

“I’ll not lie about it, it ‘s something that does a disservice because you’re going from hotel to cricket ground, back to the hotel,” Bairstow said.

“Unfortunately boys are not able to see their families, their children, their wives, their girlfriends, for a long period of time, which is complicated.”

“Conversations on Skype, the people who have been with you through the thick and thin house are the ones you call and talk to keep you going,” he added.

Cricket Australia took the lead in hiring a mental health expert last year and many top nations followed, including England bringing in a psychologist on their current tour in Sri Lanka and India.

Shree Advani, India’s leading sports psychologist who has advised stars including best badminton player PV Sindhu and cricketer Robin Uthappa, said more players will come forward due to the pandemic.

“So many cricketers come to me for advice,” he said, adding that players are trying to “return with the same level of confidence. With uncertainty about the selection, the extra pressure to carry.”

English captain Joe Root urged his teammates to “not hide if they feel blue” before leaving for Sri Lanka and India, the start of a long year for the team which will play 17 Tests in 2021.

Mahmood said any psychological consequences from the bubble life would come for intensive consideration once the crisis is over.

“Hopefully, once the COVID-19 pandemic is over, there will be a period of reflection to ascertain the full impact of biosafety bubbles on the cricket mental health,” he said.