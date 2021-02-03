India warns Twitter against blocking account and disobeying order – TechCrunch





India has issued a statement on Twitter, warning the American social firm to abide by New Delhi order to block accounts and content in connection with a protest by farmers and not take on the role of a court and justify non-compliance. Failure to comply with the order could lead to criminal action against Twitter, the announcement warns. The warning comes days after Twitter blocked dozens of high-profile accounts in India in line with New Delhi request, but later lifted the ban. Twitter cannot take on the role of a court and justify non-compliance. Twitter being a mediator is obliged to obey the instructions according to the satisfaction of the authorities in terms of inflammatory content that will arouse passion and affect public order. Twitter could not stand as an appeals authority over the authorities’ satisfaction with its potential impact on public order disruption, the announcement said, a copy of its summary reviewed by TechCrunch. India’s IT ministry has also expressed concerns about what it considered degrading and in fact inaccurate tweets and hashtags circulating in India this week that said they were created to spread hatred. “It is so clear that offensive tweets / hashtags have remained in the public domain and must have been tweeted and retranslated several times at the risk and cost of public order and at the risk of incitement to commit criminal offenses,” the notice said. Twitter declined to comment. For more than three months, tens of thousands of farmers (if not more) in India and elsewhere have been protesting against three laws passed by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year that they say allow for greater private sector competition. Twitter, which reaches more than 75 million users through its apps in India, has emerged as the single most important forum for people seeking to express their opinion on the issue. Singer Rihanna, who has more followers on Twitter than any Indian actor or politician, wrote on CNN Twitter on Tuesday about the protests in India and asked “why aren’t we talking about this !? Several Indian politicians and high-profile Indian actors including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor warned Indians on Wednesday not to fall for “propaganda”. Raman Chima, a senior international advisor and director of Asia-Pacific Policy at Access Now, a non-profit online advocacy organization, tha in a series of tweets that instead of threatening social media platforms, India’s IT ministry “should explain why blocking entire gloves and demanding a ban on hashtags does not violate the Indian Constitution”. He said the ministry has not been transparent nor has it respected its rights. “You can choose to disagree, correct, ridicule or engage in such fears, protests. Attempting to stop and warn such discussions is a transvestite of the Constitution of India + international human rights law. This is not what 21st Century India should allow, nor what our founders envisioned. The Ministry of Electronics and IT should issue its actual orders and all documentation behind Govt decisions on – (1) issuing these orders and (2) printing the matter with Twitter and other social media platforms. Do not hide; explain and justify how this is not unconstitutional. ”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos