Lunar New Year in the Gulf Area: Virtual Events and Shows to Start the Year of the Cow

As the COVID-19 crisis stretches into its second year, Lunar New Year celebrations to celebrate the Year of the Cow, which begins on Friday, February 12, have predictably gone largely virtual.

The Lunar New Year is based on the lunar calendar, which means it can fall anywhere between January 21 and February 20 of each year. The Gulf Area usually plays host to parades and festivals that bring thousands together to honor the holiday. This year, local organizers have taken the ox’s mythical reputation for hard work and reliability to make major safety-related changes in planning.

Here’s how you can safely celebrate these years:

Where to order Lunar New Year specials at Bay Area restaurants, including noodles and poon choices

Year of the Cow in the Parade

Since the Chinese New Year Festival & Parade is not possible due to COVID-19 restrictions, organizers are changing the formats to reveal a reverse parade. The Chinese Chamber of Commerce of San Francisco commissioned 11 life-size cow sculptures that have been placed around the city, similar to the famous San Francisco Hearts project from 2004.

Visitors are encouraged to scan QR codes at the base of each of the oxen to learn more about the part. Each sculpture will go up for auction after March 14, with revenue for various nonprofits.

Wednesday, February 3rd. On March 14th. Free. Various San Francisco locations. excelper.com/ox-on-parade/

Asian Museum of Art Presents: Lunar New Year Poetry and Calligraphy

Poets Chun Yu and Michael Warr and calligrapher Aiqin Zhou present a Lunar New Year program featuring speakers reciting pieces in English and Mandarin, with Zhou illustrating the poems with the corresponding handwritten script.

7 p.m. 4. In short, donations are encouraged. 415-581-3500. bit.ly/asianartmuseumpoetry

Asian Museum of Art Presents: Lunar New Year Lecture

Members of the Museum of Asian Art are invited to attend a pan-Asian Lunar New Year lecture to learn about the various symbols and traditions associated with the holiday, followed by a Q&A session after the lecture.

10 Thursday, 9 February. Free registration is required for museum members. 415-581-3500. bit.ly/asianartmuseumlecture

New Year community roundtable

The Chinatown Chinese Historical Association of America is dedicating its now virtual monthly community table to memories, traditions, hopes for Chinese New Year and plans to celebrate.

2 pm Wednesday, February 10th. Registration is required free of charge. 415-391-1188, shtr. 101. chsa.org

Chinese Tour SF Neon

The Chinese Historical Association of America plans to host a two-part virtual tour featuring Chinatown heritage businesses with neon signs that have become neighborhood landmarks. The 90-minute experience, presented in partnership with SF Neon Tours and the Tenderloin Museum, includes photographs, videos, maps and storytelling by hosts Randall Ann Homan and Al Barna.

6:45 pm Wednesday, February 10 and 17. Free donations. 415-391-1188, shtr. 101. Sign up for the first part on bit.ly/sfneonchinatownpart1. Sign up for the second part at bit.ly/sfneonchinatownpart2.

Book event in Chinatown, San Francisco

Photographer Dick Evans and author Kathy Chin Leong released their book “San Francisco’s Chinatown” in October, which explores the history, culture, restaurants, shops and settlements of the famous neighborhood. The Institute of Mechanics plans to host a Zoom chat with the party and encourage participants to do a self-guided walking tour in Chinatown to celebrate the Year of the Cow.

5:30 pm Thursday, February 11th. $ 10, free for members of the Institute of Mechanics. 415-393-0102. bit.ly/milibrarychinatown

Oakland Museum of California

With its traditional personal Lunar New Year festival outside the borders, the museum plans to adapt its family-friendly offerings to be presented virtually. On Friday, February 12, San Francisco-based author Oliver Chin will host a children’s story, reading from his collection of books about Chinese zodiac animals. For the week of February 15, OMCA plans to launch practical activities with the theme of New Year’s Moon OMCA at home platform, including instructions for red Lunar New Year envelopes to give good luck.

On February 26, the museum invites everyone to a virtual trip to Taiwan. OMCA family programmer Snowy Tung is set to interview family and friends in the country and share how the local community plans to celebrate the holiday during the pandemic era.

Friday, February 12th. It can go through museums YouTube channel. museumca.org

Oakland Asian Cultural Center

The OACC plans to explore traditional Lunar New Year celebrations from around the world. There is a Lunar New Year Space Start for Friday, February 12, which includes lectures, participatory workshops, and family stories. This is followed by nights highlighting the specific cultural traditions surrounding the Chinese and Taiwanese holiday (February 13); Vietnamese (February 14); Korean (February 15); Mongolian (February 16); Japanese (February 17), Tibetan (February 18) and a Quarantine Blender highlighting traditional foods and drinks (Feb. 19 10 – $ 75). Sign up to gain access to the Zoom meeting).

OACC is also launching a Virtual Community Night Market, which promotes locally owned Asian American-Pacific restaurants and businesses in the country. The online directory runs from February 12 to April 19.

Friday, February 12th. Until February 19. Free. Available for broadcast in the centers YouTube channel For programming updates, go to oacc.cc

The 43rd annual CCHP virtual run for the Chinatown YMCA

Chinatown YMCA is following the pandemic era trend of virtual software hosting with its 43rd annual 5K / 10K. Participants can run suggested itineraries throughout the Gulf Area or their equivalent distance courses and submit results between 12 February and 17 March through RunKeeper application

There are two levels of registration: The Basic Package includes the race jersey and the finish medal. The Premium package also comes with a performance technology sleeve on the long sleeve. And those born in the Year of the Cow (2009, 1997, 1985, 1973, 1961, 1949, 1937 and even 1925) are entitled to a bonus enamel ox cow.

Friday, February 12th. Until March 17. $ 40-62. ymcasf.org/CNYrun

San Jos History Presents: The Year of Kau’s Discussion with the American Chinese Historical Museum and the Viet Museum

Monica Pelayo Lock, director of education at San Jos History, plans to host an online panel with members of the American Chinese and Viet Historical Museums to discuss how the American Chinese and Vietnamese American communities in the South Bay are commemorating Cow (or, for the latter, Buffalo).

13:00, Saturday, 13 February. $ 7, free for members. 408-287-2290. bit.ly/lunarnewyearsanjose

Chinese Historical Society Presents: Children Storytelling Program by author Oliver Chin

San Francisco-based author and resident Oliver Chin plans to give a reading of his picture book, The Year of the Bull: A Tale from the Chinese Zodiac, Illustrated by Miah Alorn. This event is aimed at elementary school students, but everyone is welcome. Participants will have a chance to interact with Chin during a Q&A session after reading.

3 p.m. February 18. Free donations are encouraged. Subscribe to chsa.org

Annual Chinese New Year Celebration of the San Francisco Symphony

Directed by Bay Area actress Joan Chen, this year the virtual edition of the annual performance features conductor Ming Luke and soloists Tao Shi (erhu), Wenying Wu (yanqin) and Samantha Cho (piano). They will perform works by Yuan-Kai Bao, Yao-Xing Chen, Julian Yu, Zhao Long and Chen Yi, as well as Wu arranging the “Tajikistan Festival”, a traditional song.

The Symphony is also set to celebrate the premiere of its virtual inaugural celebration, with receptions before and after the concert, at 3 and 4:30 pm respectively, on February 20, boasting exclusive music offers and special guests. Sponsorship ranges between $ 1,000 and $ 100,000, with proceeds going to Symphonys educational, community and artistic endeavors.

4 pm, February 20 and 27, at NBC Bay Area; 3:30 pm Sunday, Feb. 21 and Saturday, Feb. 27, on KTSF 26. Available for broadcast to SFSymphony + subscribers starting February 20th. sfsymphony.org/CNY







