International
Asylum seeker housed in British barracks allowed to move urgently over conditions
An asylum seeker housed in a former military barracks in Britain has been ordered to relocate urgently due to concerns over the health effects of prison-like conditions in the camp, as well as the risk of contracting Covid-19 following an explosion in the country without more than 100 asylum seekers infected with the deadly virus.
For months, asylum seekers housed in Napier barracks in Folkestone, Kent, have sounded the alarm about conditions in former military barracks, where up to 400 men were sheltered until a recent Covid-19 blast saw dozens of asylum seekers transferred out of camp to hotels. and other accommodations to isolate.
Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, which erupted earlier this month, asylum seekers had complained about prison-like conditions, with up to 14 people having to share a dormitory room in Napier barracks, while asylum seekers also had to share rooms. common and dining areas.
On Tuesday, a deputy judge of the Supreme Court agreed that conditions in the camp were unsuitable for at least one asylum seeker, with the judge issuing an order ordering the Interior Ministry to urgently repatriate the man to a suitable alternative accommodation within a 24- hours period, said Deighton Pierce Glynn (DPG), the law firm representing the asylum seeker, said in a statement.
According to the DPG, the judge ruled that the plaintiff, a man whose identity has not been disclosed but who initially sought asylum in the UK identifying himself as a trafficking survivor, made a prima facie (at first glance) case that accommodation in Napier barracks was unsuitable for him given the prison-like conditions and the risk of Covid-19 infection.
In their decision, the law firm said the judge also referred to psychiatric evidence, which showed that the mental health of asylum seekers appeared to have deteriorated significantly since they were placed in Napier barracks and that extended indefinite accommodation in Napier barracks has adversely affecting his mental health.
The apparent impacts of the barracks on the mental health of asylum seekers, the judge said, created a powerful picture.
According to the DPG, the government had told the court that transfers outside the barracks were not possible during an actual blockade in the camp on the eve of the outbreak of these months Covid-19. However, the law firm argued that exceptions set out in health care regulations released last year allowed an exception to be made to avoid further damage.
In a statement, Emily Soothill, a lawyer at DPG, said the law firm was hoping the decision would also lead to other asylum seekers housed in Napier barracks being relocated outside the camp.
This is a very welcome decision for both our client, a vulnerable asylum seeker and potential victim of trafficking, but also other asylum seekers currently housed in Napier barracks, as this means that other residents can now be transferred and claims regarding the adequacy of accommodation provided at Napier barracks, Soothill said.
Asylum seekers first relocated to Napier Barracks and another former military base in Penally, a seaside village just a mile southwest of Tenby in Pembrokeshire, Wales, last fall, immigration and rights advocates have been warned that accommodation places are unsuitable for asylum seekers.
The situation in the camp has been put under further scrutiny this week after a fire broke out in the country on Friday, with police suspecting the blaze had been started deliberately between riots over conditions in the camp and governments dealing with the Covid-19 blast there
Freedom From Torture, a charity that supports asylum seekers, has called the situation in Napier a major health crisis that has put already vulnerable asylum seekers at risk.
Meanwhile, a petition launched by the charity calling on the British government to relocate asylum seekers has collected more than 22,900 signatures since Wednesday afternoon.
Home Office has been contacted for comments.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]