Asylum seeker housed in British barracks allowed to move urgently over conditions

Asylum seekers walk into the Napier Barracks after a fire in one of the blocks police say … [+] was started deliberately, on January 30, 2021 in Folkestone, England. Getty Images



An asylum seeker housed in a former military barracks in Britain has been ordered to relocate urgently due to concerns over the health effects of prison-like conditions in the camp, as well as the risk of contracting Covid-19 following an explosion in the country without more than 100 asylum seekers infected with the deadly virus.

For months, asylum seekers housed in Napier barracks in Folkestone, Kent, have sounded the alarm about conditions in former military barracks, where up to 400 men were sheltered until a recent Covid-19 blast saw dozens of asylum seekers transferred out of camp to hotels. and other accommodations to isolate.

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, which erupted earlier this month, asylum seekers had complained about prison-like conditions, with up to 14 people having to share a dormitory room in Napier barracks, while asylum seekers also had to share rooms. common and dining areas.

On Tuesday, a deputy judge of the Supreme Court agreed that conditions in the camp were unsuitable for at least one asylum seeker, with the judge issuing an order ordering the Interior Ministry to urgently repatriate the man to a suitable alternative accommodation within a 24- hours period, said Deighton Pierce Glynn (DPG), the law firm representing the asylum seeker, said in a statement.

According to the DPG, the judge ruled that the plaintiff, a man whose identity has not been disclosed but who initially sought asylum in the UK identifying himself as a trafficking survivor, made a prima facie (at first glance) case that accommodation in Napier barracks was unsuitable for him given the prison-like conditions and the risk of Covid-19 infection.

In their decision, the law firm said the judge also referred to psychiatric evidence, which showed that the mental health of asylum seekers appeared to have deteriorated significantly since they were placed in Napier barracks and that extended indefinite accommodation in Napier barracks has adversely affecting his mental health.

The apparent impacts of the barracks on the mental health of asylum seekers, the judge said, created a powerful picture.

According to the DPG, the government had told the court that transfers outside the barracks were not possible during an actual blockade in the camp on the eve of the outbreak of these months Covid-19. However, the law firm argued that exceptions set out in health care regulations released last year allowed an exception to be made to avoid further damage.

In a statement, Emily Soothill, a lawyer at DPG, said the law firm was hoping the decision would also lead to other asylum seekers housed in Napier barracks being relocated outside the camp.

This is a very welcome decision for both our client, a vulnerable asylum seeker and potential victim of trafficking, but also other asylum seekers currently housed in Napier barracks, as this means that other residents can now be transferred and claims regarding the adequacy of accommodation provided at Napier barracks, Soothill said.

Asylum seekers first relocated to Napier Barracks and another former military base in Penally, a seaside village just a mile southwest of Tenby in Pembrokeshire, Wales, last fall, immigration and rights advocates have been warned that accommodation places are unsuitable for asylum seekers.

The situation in the camp has been put under further scrutiny this week after a fire broke out in the country on Friday, with police suspecting the blaze had been started deliberately between riots over conditions in the camp and governments dealing with the Covid-19 blast there

Freedom From Torture, a charity that supports asylum seekers, has called the situation in Napier a major health crisis that has put already vulnerable asylum seekers at risk.

Meanwhile, a petition launched by the charity calling on the British government to relocate asylum seekers has collected more than 22,900 signatures since Wednesday afternoon.

Home Office has been contacted for comments.