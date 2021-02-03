An overview of the education sector in 2021





The higher education sector in India is set for major repairs and developments in 2021.

The education sector expects a revival after the widespread overthrow of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, a key lesson throughout the phase has been the digitalization of education, which is likely to continue. In fact, the online education market is expected to grow exponentially with the growing number of new EdTech companies introducing innovative e-learning solutions and applications. Similarly, with the online way of learning gaining importance among some educational organizations, the higher education sector in India is set for major repairs and developments in 2021. It is predicted that even if schools and educational institutions reopen in 2021, the learning format will continue to remain highly dependent on the application of information and communication technologies (ICT). Blended learning, which is a hybrid form of teaching and learning that includes both classroom and online learning, will stand out. This has tremendous potential to provide quality education for children. In India, however, primary education suffers from an abundance of problems, despite the best efforts undertaken at various levels by the government throughout these years. Issues related to lack of infrastructure, insufficiently trained teachers, shortages of senior teachers and low accountability and motivation of teachers need to be adequately addressed. Similarly, unequal access to equipment and the Internet risks exacerbating uneven learning outcomes. In addition, there is a need to quickly train teachers and provide resources such as smartphones with up-to-date distance learning educational software. The focus should be on equal access to education for those belonging to vulnerable and marginalized sections of society. The government may look to leverage the considerable experience of public-private partnership (PPP) entities in school education, while seeking a collaborative engagement agreement. A strategy can be developed for the PPP initiative to fit the overall scheme of things while addressing the urgent needs of the education sector. While the framework is already in place with the introduction of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, current fieldwork begins now; this remains the most challenging aspect. The government is expected to make quick but wise investment decisions on technology, public-private partnerships and innovation in 2021. It is expected that the next Budget 2021-22 will adequately address the needs of the education sector. Overall, efficiency and transparency in the use of the budget allocated to the education sector remain a key aspect. The focus should be on getting more children benefited for the rupee spent.

