India prepares to defeat ‘any disaster’ to protect territorial integrity, says Rajnath Singh at Aero India 2021

Referring to the protracted border dispute with China in eastern Ladakh, the defense minister said India had witnessed ‘unfortunate attempts to use force to change the status quo on our unresolved borders’.

Bengaluru:India is vigilant in the face of efforts to change the status quo at its border and prepared to defeat any disaster to protect its territorial integrity, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday, amid ongoing military conflict with China.

“We have long witnessed unfortunate attempts to use force to change the status quo on our unresolved borders,” he said at the inaugural ceremony of Aero India-2021, the country’s main defense and airspace show, in Yelahanka Air Station here.

“India is vigilant and prepared to oppose and defeat any disaster to protect our people and territorial integrity at all costs,” the minister affirmed.

China and India have been locked in a military blockade in eastern Ladakh since last May 5. The two countries have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks to resolve the face, but no significant progress has been made so far.

Named Asia’s largest military aviation exhibition, the three-day Aero India event kicked off between COVID-19 pandemic with a buzz about “Aatma-Nirbhar Bharat” (India relying on itself) and “Make in India”.

With a combination of physical and virtual exhibition, the 13th edition of the international biennial event is said to be the world’s first show of hybrid space.

Singh also said India plans to spend $ 130 billion on Defense modernization over the next 7-8 years with a focus on domestic production of larger and more complex platforms.

The government has introduced many reforms in the defense sector since 2014 to create an ecosystem conducive to exports, foreign direct investment and offset emissions, he noted.

To achieve the twin goals of self-reliance and exports, the government has set a target to achieve a turnover of Rs 1,75,000 crore in the field of Defense manufacturing, including the export of Rs 35,000 crore in Space and Goods and Services Defense, by 2024, Singh said.

“We plan to spend $ 130 billion on modernizing Defense over the next seven to eight years,” he added.

Like many of its friendly countries, India also faces threats and challenges coming from multiple fronts, the Defense Minister said, adding, the country was a “victim of state-sponsored and state-sponsored terrorism, which now it’s a global threat. “

The government has taken several steps to strengthen the country’s security apparatus recently.

Domestic production of larger and more complex defense platforms has now become the focus of our policy under ‘Aatma-Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan’, he said.

Singh said he has been informed that around 540 exhibitors, including 80 foreign companies, Defense Ministers, Delegates, Chiefs of Services and officials from more than 55 nations are attending the Aero India event.

“This reflects the growing optimism of the global community,” he said.

Singh also expressed gratitude to the Defense Ministers from the Maldives, Ukraine, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, the Comoros and Madagascar who have personally participated in this show and many others who are joining virtually.

Noting that India today offers a unique opportunity in the protection and production of airspace, he said, this opportunity comes as a “Sangam” of growing demand, greater innovation, favorable policies and a mature ecosystem in the airspace protection and production.

Over the years, the government has facilitated the establishment of extensive production facilities, various defense equipment through public sector defense enterprises and tool factories, he added.

Pointing out that India is one of the fastest growing civil aviation markets in the world, the Minister of Defense said, with the increase in passenger and cargo traffic, the demand for aircraft and their respective supply chains is increasing.

“India, therefore, holds great potential for investment in the aerospace sector, particularly in the production of aero engines and sub-assemblies as well as in Aircraft Maintenance and Aircraft Repair,” he said.

Singh invited business executives from around the world to take advantage of various government initiatives and set up manufacturing units in the country.

With the focus focused on promoting exports of defense products from the country, India is constantly marching from Make in India to Make for the World, Singh said.

A high-level committee has been set up to authorize exports of major indigenous platforms to various nations, leading to faster approvals, he added.

“Our vision is to make India one of the world’s largest countries in the Defense sector, from design to manufacturing, with the active participation of the public and private sectors,” he added.

Noting that India has a wide coastline and its interests are also offshore, Singh said it involved people living and working across continents, particularly in the Indian Ocean Region.

It was the government’s duty to remain capable and ready to assist them in times of natural disasters and security challenges, he added.

The Indian Ocean Defense Ministerial Conclave on “Extended Peace, Security and Cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region” is being held during Aero India.