Some good news from Britain about vaccines and transmission





The findings, released in a preliminary paper that has not yet been reviewed by colleagues, are the first evidence that a Covid-19 vaccine can reduce the spread of the virus and underscore the importance of mass vaccination as a way out of the pandemic.

Researchers at the University of Oxford measured transmission by sucking several participants each week to detect signs of the virus and found that the rate of positive PCR tests dropped by about half after two doses of the vaccine. If the vaccine simply made the infections milder, the positivity of the PCR would not change, the authors argued.

The study also found that a single shot of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine provided 76% protection against symptomatic Covid-19 when the second shot was delayed by up to three months, supporting a vaccination plan submitted by Britain and other countries that lasts longer. between the first and second dose (Note: The data do not mean that the same will be true for other vaccines).

The researchers said the three-month dose splitting was “an effective strategy for reducing the disease and may be optimal for delivering a pandemic vaccine when supplies are limited in the short term.” This is good news, especially in the UK, where the race is to vaccinate as many people as possible, while a new, more transmissible variant is spreading.

British authorities recently discovered that the first variant discovered there had acquired a new mutation – one found in strains in South Africa and Brazil – that could make the vaccines less effective. Meanwhile, a separate major British study looking at coronavirus infections in real life has confirmed what laboratory experiments had previously shown: Most people keep some antibodies to the virus for at least six months after healing. YOU ASK. I ANSWER Q: Why do some people still test positive for Covid-19 after a vaccine? A: A Covid-19 vaccine does not provide complete or immediate protection, which means that it is still possible to become infected and test positive for the virus. Rep. Massachusetts Democrat Stephen Lynch did. He tested positive after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino, who coaches the men’s team at Iona College in New York, also came out positive after taking his first dose. They could have been positive for a number of reasons: It takes several days to several weeks for the vaccine to work, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Both US-authorized vaccines are very effective (94-95%) but they do not provide total protection.

Vaccination prevents the disease, but it is still unclear whether, or to what extent, the vaccine prevents all infections.

Vaccines do not work retroactively, e.g. they could have already contracted Covid-19.

There is concern that some variants that have spread to the US may be less sensitive to the protection that comes from vaccines. Send your questions here. Are you a healthcare worker struggling with Covid-19? Send us WhatsApp messages about the challenges you face: +1 347-322-0415. WHAT IS IMPORTANT TODAY British scientists say the other dangerous Covid variant is likely already there Almost a month into a third nationwide blockade, much of England seems to be in hibernation: shops are closed, high roads are deserted and trains are almost empty. But in a small village in the countryside near Cambridge there is an activity hive. Dressed in white lab coats and surgical masks, Sanger Institute staff observe from car to car – robots and giant computers that are so heavy, they are placed on solid steel plates to support their weight. They are much more than essential workers – now, they are doing some of the most important work on Earth: the genetic sequencing of the coronavirus. What are they looking for? Dangerous mutations that could make the pandemic much worse, report Scott McLean and Florence Davey-Attlee. US start distributing vaccines directly to pharmacies The Biden administration announced Tuesday that it will begin direct deliveries of Covid-19 vaccines to retail pharmacies next week, expanding entry points for Americans to take shots as concerns about virus variants widen. Health experts have said it is important to expand the number of countries Americans can visit to get vaccinated, to modernize distribution efforts, but also to ensure that the vaccine is available to a wide range of people. the public as vaccine inequalities emerge. But adding new vaccination sites will alleviate only part of the problem. Vaccine supply remains extremely limited and additional countries are likely to come as states are still demanding more doses. WHO team visits stick laboratory in China at center of Covid plots A team of World Health Organization investigators visited a lab in Wuhan on Wednesday that has been at the center of conspiracies and speculation about the origin of the pandemic. Few places they are visiting are as controversial as the lab, run by the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which officials in the administration of former US President Donald Trump suggested, without providing evidence, may have been the origin of the coronavirus. The laboratory, which is affiliated with the central government run by the Chinese Academy of Sciences, is the only one in mainland China equipped for the highest level of biocontrol, known as Biosafety Level 4 (BSL-4). BSL-4 laboratories have been set up to study the world’s most dangerous pathogens – those that pose a high risk of transmission are often fatal and often lack reliable cure, write coronaviruses James Griffiths and Sandi Sidhu. The study reveals that the Russian vaccine has 91.6% efficacy Following criticism last year of an early use, Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is 91.6% effective against symptomatic Covid-19 and 100% effective against severe and moderate disease, according to an interim analysis of the results of the Phase 3 test. published in The Lancet. The results yield a major geopolitical victory for Moscow, as well as a potential share of the global vaccine market pie. Sputnik V combines only two other vaccines, the efficiency of which is higher than 90%, but unlike the pictures of Pfizer and Moderna, the Russian vaccine is cheaper and can be stored at normal refrigerator temperatures. Praising the “good data”, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told German public broadcaster ARD on Tuesday that “any vaccine is welcome in the European Union”. ON OUR RADAR More people in the US have now received one dose of the vaccine than have been infected with Covid-19, says the CDC.

A 75-year-old Dolly Parton has not yet received Covid-19, despite donating $ 1 million to develop vaccines.

Closed by the Allies, Canada will produce its vaccines by the end of 2021.

More than half of the population of the Indian capital Delhi region are infected with Covid-19. K .SHILLA E PAR The day finally came. You have received the second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. Does this mean you are free to go on living as you did before the pandemic started when immunity starts? Not exactly. There are still safety precautions you need to follow in order to keep you, your loved ones and everyone else safe and protected from the virus. Are you wondering when you can stop wearing a mask, eat inside a restaurant, travel, go to sporting events and concerts, or visit friends and family freely? CNN spoke to experts to find out. PODCAST SOT “History is important, especially as it relates to vaccine reluctance. I think the important aspect of both Tuskegee and Henrietta The lack is that there was a lack of justice and a lack of transparency, and that affected those involved.” – Dr. Leon McDougle, president of the National Association of Physicians Inequality and racism continue to exist within the U.S. health care system and profoundly affect Black communities. It is a complex story that is often misunderstood. CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks to Dr. McDougle on how the past can shed some light on the challenges of reaching Black Americans with the Covid-19 vaccine. Listen now

