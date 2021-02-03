Assam implements act to abolish government-run madrassas | MorungExpress





Guwahati, 3 February (IANS): All government-run madrassas in Assam will be abolished and over 620 such institutions will be converted into public schools from April 1 onwards after a law passed by the State Assembly on December 30 approved by the Governors, Assam Education and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday. An Education Department official said Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi had given his consent to ‘The Assam Repealing Act 2020’ and with the implementation of the said act, over 620 madrassas will be turned into public schools from 1 April. However, the state government has not yet taken any specific decision on hundreds of privately run madrassas across Assam. Describing the development as “historic” and “progressive”, Sarma said in a tweet: “I am glad that the Assam 2020 Repeal Act has received the approval of the Governor of Hon and entered into force. The Madrasa Edu Province Act, 1995 and “Assam Madrasa Education Act, Repealed Attitude 2018. All government madrassas will be run as a general education institution.” Amid protests by opposition parties, including Congress and the United Democratic Front of All India, the State Assembly passed the 2020 Assam Repeal Bill on December 30 last year, seeking to repeal the Assam Madrasa Education Act. (Provincialization), 1995 and Assam Madrasa Education Act (Provincialization of Employee Services and Reorganization of Madrasa Educational Institutions), 2018. Education department officials said that with the implementation of the act, the Board of Education of the State Madrasa in Assam would also be dissolved. The Minister of Education had previously said that the 97 Sanskrit tolls run by the government (Vedic education centers) would also be closed as the government could not fund religious education because it is a “secular entity”. He had said that these 97 Sanskrit tolls would be handed over to Sankrite University Kumar Bhaskarvarma. Tollet will become centers of learning and research where Indian culture, civilization and nationalism will be studied. “Regardless of religion, Indian culture, civilization and nationalism will be taught in these converted educational institutions, making Assam the first Indian state to teach on these topics,” Sarma told the media. Sarma had said that the state government had spent Rs 260 million every year on running madrassas and “the government cannot spend public money on religious instruction”. A survey conducted by a Gauhati University professor who happens to be a Muslim found that parents and guardians of most madrassa students are not aware that their children are not taught regular subjects, but are taught mainly in theology. Sarma claimed that most Islamic scholars are also not in favor of government-run madrassas and added that these were a legacy of the Muslim League. The Minister of Education had said that the madrasa education had started in Assam in 1934 when Sir Syed Muhammad Saadulla was the Prime Minister of Assam during the British regime.

