Mining companies knew about the abolition of coal policy long before Albertans

The mining industry was aware that Alberta’s coal mining policy would be repealed long before it made it public, information obtained by Global News has revealed.

The policy, established over 40 years ago, initially banned mining on millions of acres of Rocks and Mountains and was cut in the summer of 2020, meaning that mining development is no longer limited.

Opponents say it is putting precious landscapes in danger of being destroyed.

In a presentation by Capital Investment Partners (CIP) to its investors, Powerpoint 2019 revealed, “The Alberta government is in the process of changing its coal policy to allow more open pit mining.”

CIP is an Australian firm that owns a handful of coal companies with a number of leases on the Rocks.

Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Environment David Luff helped draft coal policy with former Prime Minister Peter Lougheed in 1976 and told Global News that the government betrayed the confidence of the Albanians.

“They were not meeting with the Albertans. “They were meeting with the industry and making a decision to repeal the policy and that to me is morally and ethically wrong,” Luff said.

“The government should do what is in the best interest of the Albanians, not in the narrow interests of a coal lobby group.”

Luff said he thinks the plan to remove the policy is short-sighted.

David Luff

Jill Croteau / Global News



“The government says it considers the policy outdated. “The whole premise of water and environmental protection is more important now 45 years after the fact then it was then,” Luff said.

Energy Minister Sonya Savage’s program was too busy to accommodate an interview, according to its press secretary. But her office issued a statement, saying the minister said she was listening to the concerns and respecting their prospects.

“Environment and Parks Minister Jason Nixon and I are also exploring other opportunities to clarify governments’ approach and demonstrate the stringent environmental protections that remain in the country,” Savage said.

“We will continue to hear the concerns of Albertans through this process.”

Savage said they will not choose between protecting the land for future generations and providing economic opportunities.

“I have to be clear that the abolition of the 1976 coal policy does not in any way allow coal development to be controlled,” Savage said. “What the Alberta government has regulated is the process through which the industry can rent coal. The process is now the same as that applied to oil and natural gas leases and we believe it is important to put these goods on an equal footing.

“Scientists, not politicians, make environmental decisions.”

“A project can only proceed if it is considered to be in the public interest and only under strict regulatory standards and processes that protect air, soil, water and wildlife from damage,” Savage said.

The Canadian Coal Association did not respond to numerous requests for interviews from Global News.











Mandy Olsgard, a former environmental toxicologist with the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER), said the regulatory process is not up to date and expressed concern.

“The Alberta government ensures that regulators ‘got this’ cannot be verified,” Olsgard said.

She is urging the government to listen to the experts.

“I have confidence in the subject matter experts working at the Alberta Energy Regulator. “I believe they are the best scientists in their field,” said Olsgard. “I have no confidence in the organizational structure and decisions can be influenced by economics or political will.”

“I do not think the EAR has the regulatory tools to be able to manage cumulative impacts from energy development.”

Music star Country Corb Lund has joined an opposition chorus over the provincial government’s decision to repeal a coal mining policy in Alberta.

“Horrible horror and frankly is the biggest existential threat to what we see as our identity as Albertan I have ever seen in my life its purpose is so great,” Lund said.

Corb Lund on his family farm near Cardston, Alberta.

Jill Croteau / Global News



He has spent months researching and meeting with politicians in the hope that the government is considering restoring politics.

“I’m trying not to lose faith in humanity, but the more I dig into it, it makes no sense if there is no money flying around,” Lund said.

“I’m losing patience with what elected officials are telling us.”

Alberta growers Laura Laing and John Smith live in Nanton, along the Eastern Slopes, and concern that coal development will force them to surrender their home.

Laura Laing and John Smith.

Jill Croteau / Global News



“Would it be extremely mentally arrogant to make that decision and even get into that thing over something so crazy as to inflate the mountains?” Tha Smith.

“It simply came to our notice then. This has been 24/7 throughout the conversation with experts and scientists and government officials. It’s every day, “said Laing.

“We did not register to be on this political platform, we are located there. This is a bad decision made for Alberta. Is it worth it? ”

Basic groups of groups including Protect the Rocks and Waters of Alberta are providing information for Albertans and a forum for the public to share opinions.

