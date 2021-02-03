Captain Tom Moore Books: From a Hundred Steps to Tomorrow Will Be a Good Day





The news was announced by his daughters, Hannah-Ingram Moore and Lucy Teixeira, on Tuesday 2 February. Their statement said: “The last year of our father’s life was nothing short of remarkable. He had rejuvenated and experienced things he would only have ever dreamed of.” The centenarian became a national treasure in April 2020. Two weeks after Boris Johnson asked the country to stay home while most of us were starting quizzes with Zoom, Captain Moore vowed to walk 100 laps of his garden to raise money for NHS. Captain Tom Moore completes 100th round of his garden to raise millions for NHS Charities together (AFP) His goal was a humble 1000, but just 24 days later, on his 100th birthday, the captain had raised more than 32 million (estimated to be closer to 40 million with gift aid discounts). Captain Moore became a knight from the Queen in July, following his charitable efforts. He went on to break two Guinness World Records, raising the largest amount of money for an individual charity tour and becoming the oldest artist to have a UK No. 1 single for his cover. You will never walk alone with Michael Ball and the NHS Care Voices Choir. Growing up in Yorkshire, he trained to be a civil engineer before joining the military. In 1940, he was selected for officer training and promoted to the rank of captain, later being posted to the 8th Battalion of the Duke of Wellington Regiment in India. He later served and fought in Myanmar, and went with his regiment to Sumatra after Japanese surrender. After the war, he returned to the UK and in 2006 he moved to Bedfordshire to be with his family after the death of his wife. Read more His fundraising efforts catapulted him to the star, not so much because he was a veteran but also an everyday family man. Inspiring many others to take part in charitable activities, he became a much-needed face of resistance at a time of unprecedented outrage. Here we take a look at the books you need to add to your collection for the great man. From an autobiographical account of his life to a beautifully illustrated children’s story, these tales will remind you to hold him when he goes hard, just as Captain Tom did. You can trust our independent footage. We can earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to affect the choices, which are shaped by worldwide testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism throughout The Independent. Captain Tom: Tomorrow will be a good day by Captain Tom Moore, published by Penguin Books Ltd From his humble beginnings in Yorkshire, through the battlefields of Burma, to the final lap of his garden as a centenarian, this is the autobiography of the man who conquered the hearts of nations. Providing a beacon of hope and positivity, his autobiography shows that the qualities that inspired the country had been with him from day one. Buy now 15.51 , Black wells has #hasTemat Price comparison ka {/ hasItems ite} {{#itemes} {{merchant} { {{price} { Buy now articles {/ articles} {has #hasItems} ka has / hasItems} One Hundred Steps: The Story of Captain Sir Tom Moore by Captain Tom Moore, published by Puffin This is a beautifully and inspiringly illustrated picture book that tells the life story of Captain Tom Moores and how he walked through his garden to raise money for NHS charities. By acquainting young readers with the impact he has had on our nation during unprecedented times, this book will ensure that his legacy lives on. Every home should have one, to remind the elderly and young that if you set your mind on something, you can do it. Buy now 12.08 , Libraries has #hasTemat Price comparison ka {/ hasItems ite} {{#itemes} {{merchant} { {{price} { Buy now articles {/ articles} {has #hasItems} ka has / hasItems} Captain Tom Moore Little People, Big Dreams by Maria Isabel Sanchez Vegara, published by Frances Lincoln The hugely successful series Little Dreams focuses on telling the stories of inspiring people who have achieved extraordinary things. With more than 50 titles published so far, it features everyone from physicist Stephen Hawking to activist Malala Yousafzai. This special edition explores the life and legacy of Captain Tom Moore, from his humble background in Yorkshire to his recent fundraiser. Through this children’s story, Vegara aims to show children how when we get together we can achieve great things, even when times are tough. Buy now 8.99 , Water stones has #hasTemat Price comparison ka {/ hasItems ite} {{#itemes} {{merchant} { {{price} { Buy now articles {/ articles} {has #hasItems} ka has / hasItems} IndyBest product reviews are unbiased and independent advice that you can trust. In some cases, we earn revenue if you click on links and buy products, but we never let this prejudice our coverage. Reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinions and real-world testing.

