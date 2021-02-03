Mario Draghi is required to form the government in Italy





ROME Mario Draghi, the former head of the European Central Bank, who has been credited primarily to help save the euro, accepted a mandate from the Italian president on Wednesday to try and form a new unity government to run the country from the pandemic and through economic recovery. To overcome the pandemic, to complete the vaccination campaign, to provide answers to the daily problems of the citizens, to re-ignite the country are the challenges we face, Draghi said after meeting with President Sergio Mattarella for more than an hour at the Quirinal Pallati Italy, he said, faced a difficult moment. And he said he had accepted Mr Mattarella’s appeal because urgency requires an answer equal to the seriousness of the situation. Until Tuesday, the idea of ​​Mr. Draghi in replacing Giuseppe Conte as prime minister remained a big dream for many Italians irritated by a ruling coalition that seemed paralyzed by ideological schisms and incompetence, especially when the coronavirus pandemic raged and economic devastation set in.

But on Tuesday evening, Mr Mattarella summoned Mr Draghi and called on all political forces in Parliament to support a high-profile government to meet the historic moment. He made it clear that Mr. Contes was over and the new players, potential political leaders proposed by parties supporting Mr Draghi or a group of stars with economically unaffiliated economists, judges and scientists, were ready to take the stage. The Italys stock market rallied on Wednesday in response to news that Mr Draghi had lined up to lead the Italian government. He immediately began consultations with party leaders that will continue in the coming days in an effort to form a new Italian government. I am confident that from the exchange with the parties and groups in the Parliament and from the dialogue with the social forces, said Mr. Draghi on Wednesday, will come out unity and capacity to give a responsible response to the call of presidents. Mr Draghi is not himself a political novice. He has served in previous Italian governments, was the director of the Italys treasury and is well acquainted with government machinery at both the European and Italian levels.

His name has been mentioned for years as a potential candidate to replace Mr Mattarella as head of state Italys in 2022. But now Mr. Mattarella himself has called on Mr. Draghi, whom he has publicly praised in the past, and brought directly to the quarrel. Now everyone in good faith must heed President Mattarella’s call and support the government of Mario Draghi, Matteo Renzi, the cunning former prime minister who created the collapse of Mr Contes’s government by withdrawing the support of his smaller parties in Parliament. Now is the time for prudence.

Party leaders on the right and left quickly expressed support for Mr Draghi after it became clear that Mr Mattarella would ask him to form a government. Among them were leaders who had made excellent displays of their loyalty to Mr. Conte. Nicola Zingaretti, the leader of the Democratic Party that Mr. Renzi once directed, issued a statement on the one hand referred to the government crisis as a catastrophe provoked by Mr. Renzi’s irresponsible election, but he subsequently welcomed Mr Mattarella’s decision. We will be ready to discuss the common good for the country. Updated April 3, 2021, 7:30 pm ET A government led by Mr. Draghi can emerge in two different ways. If he manages to find broad parliamentary support, he could govern from a position of strength until the next elections scheduled for 2023. If he fails to find enough political support, Mr Mattarella could make him head of a transitional government with a limited field perhaps focused on vaccine distribution and administration of more than 200 billion euros, or about $ 240 billion , in aid funds from Europe before leading the country towards early elections.

We have at our disposal the extraordinary resources of the European Union, said Mr. Draghi on Wednesday in a clear pro-European sign. We have the opportunity to do much for our country with a careful look to the future for the younger generations and to strengthen social unity. Mr Mattarella explicitly said on Tuesday evening that he had no interest in the new election. Neither Mr. Renzi, who is voting by about 2 percent, nor the Five Star Movement, which has the largest bloc in Parliament but is likely to be crushed in the election by its nationalist opponents. Five Star executives initially voiced their opposition to Mr Draghi, but on Wednesday, it became increasingly clear that this was far from a unified position within the party, which appeared to be deteriorating. Even the political forces that were seeking the voice for new elections had suddenly calmed down with the arrival of Mr. Draghi. We are a responsible party and we will not say no out of hand, said Riccardo Molinari, a Member of Parliament from the nationalist League party led by Matteo Salvini, whose polls suggested they would benefit most from early elections. But Mr Salvini also needs to protect his right arm. If he is seen as too appropriate for Mr Draghi, who is the personification of the European Union that Mr Salvini has been up against for years, other right-wing politicians are eager to take his place.

I do not think that the solution to the serious health, economic and social problems of the nations is another government born in the palace, wrote on Twitter Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the post-fascist party Brothers of Italy. On the contrary, we think it is definitely better to give Italians the opportunity to vote.

In a quick clash, Mr. Mattarellas’s move to bring Mr. Draghi has the potential to restore Italian politics, which many commentators complained about was not up to the task of governing in a national emergency. To think that the most anti-European parliament in the history of Italy could crown Draghi as prime minister today and the head of state tomorrow gives a sense of the miracle that Sergio Mattarella attracted in these years, Claudio Cerasa, editor of the newspaper Il Foglio, wrote on Wednesday.

