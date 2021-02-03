Ireland backs flexibility for Brexit grace periods in NI Ireland ahead of EU-UK talks





DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland backed a British call Wednesday for an extension of grace periods for controls on goods going between Britain and Northern Ireland, before the EU-UK talks about the province where post-Brexit trade issues and control of the port are causing voltage. Photograph Photograph: Container vessels dumped in Port of Belfast, Northern Ireland 2 January 2021. REUTERS / Phil Noble / File Photo As part of its Brexit deal last year, Britain agreed to control some goods moving between the British-run Northern Ireland and other parts of the UK. This allows the land border between Northern Ireland and the rest of Ireland to remain open without control. But authorities in Northern Ireland complain that this has led to difficulties in bringing goods from other parts of the UK. According to a report by the BBC, Britain is seeking an extension until 2023 of an amnesty period for trade controls between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, to mitigate the impact of Brexit. “From an Irish perspective we want to have some flexibility here if it is possible to do it,” Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney told national broadcaster RTE. Trade across the land border in Ireland was the most contentious issue in Britain’s five-year Brexit negotiations. After all, London agreed that Northern Ireland should remain the only EU market and customs territory when the rest of the UK left on 1 January this year. This means that no controls are required for goods moving across the Irish land border, but they are required for goods traveling between Northern Ireland and England, Scotland or Wales. British supermarkets selling in Northern Ireland now have a three-month grace period to adapt their systems to customs controls. But some parts of Northern Ireland have already had shortages of fresh goods usually imported from Britain and fear the situation could get worse. Many pro-British unionists in Northern Ireland oppose the new trade barriers introduced with the rest of the UK. Northern Ireland transferred government temporarily suspended several inspections at Larne and Belfast ports late Monday. The EU also told its officials there not to come to work due to serious concerns about their safety, caused by an increase in misconduct and threats in recent weeks, including the display of captions describing staff of the port as targets. Tensions rose last week when, prompted by concerns about supplies of European vaccines COVID-19, the European Commission called for emergency powers to announce it would control vaccines crossing the land border with Northern Ireland. The commission quickly withdrew the idea after a riot from Dublin, Belfast and London, but the mistake prompted the British argument that the Northern Ireland protocol should be regulated. Reporting by Graham Fahy in Dublin; Kate Holton, Liz Piper and Sarah Young in London and Jan Strupczewski in Brussels; written by Jan Strupczewski; Edited by Alison Williams, Giles Elgood and Peter Graff

