The UN-backed program requires the delivery of 100M vaccine doses in Q1





Dr. Seth Berkley, CEO of GAVI, Vaccine Alliance, said COVAX plans to initially distribute 336 million doses of the vaccine, which AstraZeneca developed with Oxford University by June in dozens of countries. GAVI expects nearly a third of those doses of more than 100 million will begin to be delivered to target countries by the end of March, officials said. Another 1.2 million doses of the vaccine from US-based Pfizer and German partner BioNTech are expected to be shared by 18 countries during the first quarter of the year. The distribution of AstraZeneca vaccines will depend on the World Health Organization authorizing the emergency use strike, which is expected to occur this month. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has already received such approval, but its supply to poor countries is a challenge because the vaccine requires storage in extremely cold temperatures. Such spreads depend on regulatory approvals and the willingness of countries to receive vaccines. About 190 countries and territories participating in COVAX have been waiting for distribution details. Participants include self-financing of high- and middle-income countries that have placed money and 93 lower-income countries that are expected to benefit. WHO officials have repeatedly said that the way to defeat the pandemic is to make sure everyone is safe from it, not just those in the richest countries who started vaccinations in December. COVAX has faced challenges as rich countries have increased vaccine supplies, sometimes at premium prices, and the WHO goal of equitable vaccine distribution. Program executives have faced issues trying to reach agreements with pharmaceutical manufacturers and only a fraction of the 2 billion doses provided for COVAX include strong deals. The 18 countries that will receive the Pfizer vaccine are Bhutan, Bolivia, Bosnia, Cape Verde, Colombia, El Salvador, Georgia, the Maldives, Moldova, Mongolia, Peru, the Philippines, South Korea, Rwanda, South Africa, Tunisia and Ukraine. as well as the Palestinian territories. COVAX has raised over $ 6 billion of the $ 8 billion needed to cover procurement and distribution in the poorest countries, including a $ 4 billion commitment from the U.S. Congress in December. The European Union and its members have pledged about $ 800 million and Britain has added more than $ 700 million, GAVI officials said. GAVI The Vaccine Alliance is leading COVAX together with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation and WHO. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

