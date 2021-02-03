Burma’s coup is an early test of Biden’s foreign policy

The military coup in Burma is presenting an early critical test for the Biden administration on how to respond to the crisis amid its promise to coordinate with international allies and to consult more closely with Congress on foreign policy issues.

President Biden was quick to denounce the military takeover and arrest of democratically elected government officials, including the Nobel laureate and leader of the ruling National Democratic League majority for Aung San Suu Kyi.

The State Department on Tuesday announced that it officially viewed the crisis as a coup, triggering certain sanctions and a review of U.S. aid to the country.

There is strong bipartisan support from lawmakers for the administration to take meaningful action in response to the military coup in Burma, which is also referred to as Myanmar.

Congressional aides on both sides of the aisle welcomed the prompt communication from State Department officials to keep them informed of events unfolding rapidly in the country.

Republican and Democratic lawmakers are united in their condemnation of Burma’s democratic backwardness and have invested deeply in securing the protection of vulnerable minority communities like the Rohingya, who suffered from the Burmese military in what the United Nations has said constituted genocide. . Kyi is a complicated partner for the West. She enjoys popular democratic support at home but has been under international criticism for failing to stand up for Rohingya rights.

The administration made the right decision in determining a coup occurred in Myanmar, Senator Jim Risch Jim Elroy Risch Finding Common Points to Stop Another Biden Pandemic Must Wait State Department Election Weekend Hill – Biden Morning Report Takes Task, Calls to End ‘Non-Civil War’ TOO MUCH (R-Idaho), said the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in a statement. This determination will ensure that US taxpayer dollars do not take advantage of the military junta that has mistakenly taken power from civilian-led government.

The Burmese military, Tatmadaw, staged the coup early Monday morning local time, issuing a national emergency statement in response to what they said was the failure of governments to address their allegations of fraud during the November election. an indictment discussed by local and international election observers.

They arrested President Burman U Win Myint, dozens of other political leaders, their family members, and civil society activists, according to the United Nations. Human rights groups reported internet closures, telephone outages, and bank closures.

Tatmadaw handed over control of the country for a year to military chief General Min Aung Hlaing, who was sanctioned by the US in 2019 for his role in human rights abuses and corruption in connection with the Rohingya ethnic cleansing.

A congressional aide said the Biden administration’s assessment was that things seemed somewhat peaceful in the country at the moment and that Americans on the ground were safe. The aide said the U.S. is seeking to impose additional sanctions on Tatmadaw.

US influence through sanctions is limited. The Trump administration had greatly limited the amount of US foreign aid to the Burma government. The vast majority of $ 135 million in US aid goes to civil society and humanitarian projects.

The Trump administration on any other issue was not lenient on human rights in Myanmar, said Joshua Kurlantzick, a senior Southeast Asia member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

It will be clearer how Biden can allow diplomacy to influence the Burmese military to change course.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said U.S. officials in Washington and around the world were burning phones to keep in touch with like-minded allies in Europe, Indo-Pacific and Southeast Asia in efforts to restore democracy.

That really approaches our approach to foreign policy broadly, Price said. We understand that throughout any challenge the United States will be the most powerful country in the world, but the behavior of those allies, those partners, are multipliers of strength.

The response from the international community has been somewhat divided, with Western democracies strongly condemning the coup while countries in the region and Myanmar’s neighbors are seen as pursuing a more cautious approach.

A key nation is Japan, which regional experts see as close to Myanmar’s economy and ability to exert strategic influence, but may not be willing to do so.

They are reluctant to take a tougher approach to Myanmar because it said it is a country of significant strategic and economic importance to them, said Kurlantzick, of the Council on Foreign Relations.

While initially calling the events in Myanmar a major concern, Japan on Wednesday joined the G7 countries in clear condemnation of the coup, joining European and North American allies, including the US

Regional experts are also considering the response from the Association of 10 Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which has so far offered tacit concern. A statement from the intergovernmental organization, which is headed by Brunei, did not address the role of the armies in overthrowing the democratic government.

A congressional aide said the ASEANs ‘statement signals that they are unlikely to take action given the organizations’ demand for governance by consensus among its members, which includes Burma.

It is unlikely that ASEAN will do anything about it, which is unfortunate but it is certainly something to see if individual ASEAN member states push for something even if it is not successful.

The Philippines signaled that they were getting out of hand in Myanmar, with a spokesman for Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte reportedly calling the military takeover an internal affair, a statement echoed by a Thai government official. .

Thailand succumbed to his military coup in 2014. Its current civilian government is widely seen as a representative of military rule, with a former army chief serving as prime minister.

China, for its part, has distanced itself from criticizing the situation in Myanmar, with the Foreign Ministry saying Beijing is a neighbor of Rangoon and expressed hope that all parties in Myanmar will properly address their disputes under the constitutional framework. and legal and maintain politics and social stability.

State Department spokesman Price said instability in Burma is not in the Chinese interest, a point reiterated by Kurlantzick.

China had built a close relationship with Aung San Suu Kyi. The military in Myanmar and China do not have good relations, he said. The idea that this is somewhat beneficial to China is wrong.

Chris Ankersen, a professor at the NYU School of the Center for Professional Studies on Global Affairs, said the rare alignment between Washington and Beijing could present an opportunity for collaboration.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan Jake SullivanXi Jinping raises pressure on Biden, will Kim Jong Un join this fight? Rebalancing US strategy for peace in Afghanistan Biden’s task is to build a better national security policy MM MORE has recently signaled that he wants to see a dimension of China that is added to all foreign policy issues. That represents a clear opening to see how that goal plays, he said in an email to The Hill.

Such cooperation did not take place during an urgent meeting in Myanmar at the United Nations Security Council, where the US and China are permanent members.

Tuesday’s meeting ended without a joint statement, despite UN Special Envoy to Burma Christine Schraner Burgener urging the body to collectively send a clear signal in support of democracy in Myanmar.

I call on this Council, especially any member who has influence over the military, to exercise its prevention and human rights obligations by helping to ensure the protection of life and civil liberties, said Schraner Burgener.