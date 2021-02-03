Taoiseach cites legal reasons for not enforcing the hotel quarantine for all achievements

There are compelling legal reasons why the Government cannot implement a mandatory hotel quarantine system for all incoming passengers, said Taoiseach Michel Martin.

He told Dil that the Constitution had a clear framework in terms of freedoms and personal freedoms and required a balance that needed to be strong in terms of resistance to the legal challenge.

Mr Martin said a balance had to be struck between people’s personal freedoms, legal enforceability and sanctions, and they were receiving comprehensive legal advice.

He came under constant pressure from Sinn Fin leader Mary Lou Lou McDonald and joint Social Democrat leader Risn Shortall to explain the difference between quarantine at home and self-isolation in their bedroom.

Mr Martin said the government could not police people in their bedrooms in quarantine against self-isolation.

How do you police someone in their bedroom, he asked, in terms of sound reason and practice about enforcement?

The state plans to introduce mandatory hotel quarantine for incoming travelers without a negative Covid-19 test from either Brazil and South Africa, but legislation is required to require travelers to spend 14 days in a hotel, a process that will take several week. Mr Martin said the legislation would be introduced soon.

Ms McDonald criticized very loose, very clumsy and very inadequate governments and asked where is the urgency and sense of purpose with 101 deaths announced on Tuesday a historic low.

She said the clearest message that could be sent for non-essential travel was the mandatory quarantine at the hotel.

Why in the name of God, you are resisting something that is definitely necessary.

Taoiseach said however that the Government could not police people in their homes.

Social Democrat co-leader Risn Shortall asked Taoiseach what exactly are you talking about ?.

She said confirming that people could not be policeed in their homes meant that there should be mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine for future travelers.

Ms. Shortall said the issue of mandatory hotel quarantine is absolutely essential and we should do it for everyone.

I can not understand why you do not go with that policy which has proven so successful in other countries that have acted, that you have just not given any explanation for it.

Labor leader Alan Kelly said mandatory hotel quarantine was necessary for all arriving passengers. Home quarantine is a waste of time.

Self-isolation

Earlier, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said people living in shared housing should be isolated in their rooms for 14 days when returning from abroad.

On Tuesday evening, Mr Donnelly said on television people returning from trips abroad had to quarantine at their home, not their room, leading to confusion over politics.

Labor Party leader Alan Kelly said Mr Donnellys’ comments Tuesday evening were very disturbing.

Speaking on Pat Kenny show on Wednesday, the minister said the whole point is that you need to isolate yourself from other people you might put at risk. He said people coming to the state living in shared housing put others at risk so they had to stay in their room. However, families or others returning together were already mingling with each other so they could stay in their homes.

He said those people living in shared accommodation would be advised to self-isolate themselves in their rooms, but the law does not extend to the home to tell you which room in your home you should stay in, so we should we work with people and trust people.

He said the regulations will be signed either today or Thursday, to bring mandatory quarantine home which is a really serious thing, it is a criminal offense.

At a news conference Wednesday, Tnaiste Leo Varadkar appeared to oppose Mr Donnelly. Asked if people arriving in the state with a negative PCR test could mix with others living at home and if those who could leave the family quarantine could leave the building, Mr Varadkar said: Yes, you can.

Mr. Varadkar added: You are talking about people who have not tested positive for Covid. If at the moment you are someone who has tested positive for Covid at the time you are asked to isolate.

But if you are in close contact you are required to restrict your movements. So this is the equivalent of someone who is a close contact. Yes they have come from across the sea, but they have turned out to be negative.

Mr Varadkars’s spokesman has been contacted for clarification of the apparent contradiction.

Current HSE councils say travelers coming from Britain, Brazil or South Africa should be isolated in a room. Arrivals from countries other than the North or countries listed as green by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control must stay at home.

Mr Varadkar said bringing the mandatory quarantine into hotels was a major logistical operation which would involve security and people being detained in a closed room for 14 days. He said their meals should be provided and there are issues about their mental health, medical care and testing.

All of these things need to be done and done well and properly, he said. He said that quarantining travelers for their stay also requires primary legislation.

Foreign Minister Simon Coveney called on Opposition parties to support the primary legislation required to enforce mandatory hotel quarantine for incoming passengers.

If Dil cooperates, then this can be done quickly, he told RT Morning Ireland radio.

Penalties

New regulations have already been introduced to increase fines for people violating existing Covid restrictions, increasing fines from 100-500 for people traveling outside 5 km of their home without a valid excuse.

The Guard said they had stopped 280 people traveling to or from Dublin Airport over the weekend without a valid excuse and imposed a penalty of 100 on them. As of Monday, the corresponding fine was increased to 500. Officials said people could be fined on departure and on the return trip. If a number of people are sharing a car, everyone can be fined separately.

Officials said anyone who refuses a guard instruction to abandon their trip could be charged under public health legislation and fined up to 2,500 for sentencing, and / or sentenced to six months in prison.