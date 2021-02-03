Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says decision on eastern HS2 will be announced soon





Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has revealed that his 16-year-old son is considering getting a training to help build the HS2 high-speed rail line. But Mr Shapps declined to say whether he supported the calls to delay the eastern part of HS2, saying only that a decision would be announced soon. He told MPs: "We are building for the long-term future of this country and we are doing it through jobs, jobs, and HS2 is actively promoting and advertising for very, very highly qualified positions. . "My 16-year-old son was looking at doing an internship after his A levels and a surprising number of jobs were actually for HS2 with, after your internship, 70,000 jobs to get into the job." Legislation allowing phase 2a of the high-speed line, which runs from Birmingham to Crewe, will receive Royal Assistance this week, meaning it has become law. Work on the first phase, between London and Birmingham, has already begun. But it is doubtful whether the eastern leg of the HS2, which runs north from the East Midlands, will ever be built. It follows the publication in December of a report by the National Infrastructure Commission suggesting ministers remove the HS2 Northeast portion, which would run to Leeds with trains continuing on the conventional road to Newcastle. Mr. Shapps will find out if he accepted the recommendations when publishing the Integrated Railroad Plan. But they have been completely condemned by Transport for the North, the northern transport authority which is run by council leaders and mayors. Asked by the Commons transportation committee, he said: "We will have, in fact very soon, the outcome of the Integrated Railway Plan, which … I do not want to anticipate." He added: "We have questions about things like the rest of the Eastern leg … planning for that part of it will come out of the Integrated Railway Plan which we will publish in due course soon." He dismissed questions about whether the Covid pandemic would reduce demand for rail travel, meaning there is no need for HS2. "The West Coast Main Line was built in the 1830s. We will not be in this position to talk about the coronavirus in 190 years."







