Ukraine closes TV channels accusing it of spreading Russian disinformation

Ukraine has shut down three domestic TV channels linked to a politician close to Vladimir Putin, claiming they pose a threat to national security by spreading Kremlin disinformation at a time when the country is in the eighth year of an undeclared war with Russia. .

In a presidential order announced late Tuesday, Volodymyr Zelensky imposed sanctions on channels 112, NewsOne and ZIK and their legal owner Taras Kozak for five years. TV channels were blacked out overnight.

Mr Zelensky said on Wednesday: “Ukraine strongly supports freedom of speech. . . not propaganda funded by the aggressor country that undermines Ukraine on its path to EU and Euro-Atlantic integration. ”

In a joint statement, the broadcasters said Mr Zelensky intended to “destroy three opposition TV channels”.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov criticized the move from Kyiv. “Restrictions and even bans on television channels are something that does not meet international norms and standards, or a common understanding of media freedom,” the Russian news agency RBK quoted him as saying.

The measures taken against the canals are the latest in a series of controversial moves that Mr Zelensky’s administration says are aimed at countering foreign and domestic threats to national security.

On Monday, the president’s parliamentary group expelled lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinsky, who was hit by sanctions last month by Washington for allegedly being “part of a network of foreign influence linked to Russia” that promoted “fraudulent and baseless allegations.” against US President Joe Biden when he was a candidate in the presidential election. Mr Dubinsky has repeatedly denied the allegations.

The US Embassy in Kyiv said on Twitter on Wednesday: “The United States yesterday supports Ukraine’s efforts to counter Russia’s malicious influence, in accordance with Ukrainian law, in defense of its sovereignty and territorial integrity… We all we must work together to prevent misinformation from being used as a weapon in an information war against sovereign states. “

Mr. Kozak is an associate of Viktor Medvedchuk, another pro-Russian MP, close to Mr. Putin, who is his daughter’s godfather. Mr Kozak called Mr Zelensky’s crackdown on his television channels “an act of censorship”.

Mr Medvedchuk said the sanctions were a response to the president’s popularity amid legitimate criticism from the channels. “Zelensky’s rating is falling rapidly not because of TV channels, but because he refuses to answer important questions for Ukrainians.”

Activists hold posters in Kiev in September 2019 during protests against NewsOne and 112 TV channels © Sergey Dolzhenko / EPA-EFE



An adviser to Mr Zelensky told the Financial Times that the move was not a violation of free media. “These are sanctions based on the assets and individuals who were involved in spreading Russian misinformation.”

A storm of controversial constitutional court rulings last year that threatened to destroy Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions and, in turn, disrupt financial support from the IMF and Western nations, began following appeals by Mr Medvedchuk and other party MPs. his Opposition Platform – For Life.

Prominent pro-Western figures in Ukraine and some international observers praised Mr Zelensky’s decision to close what many saw as channels controlled by Mr Medvedchuk through a representative.

“Viktor Medvedchuk appears to be the owner of the ultimate beneficiary of these three pro-Russian television channels,” Anders Lslund, a senior member of the Atlantic Council in Washington, wrote on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

“Since it was sanctioned by the US Treasury in March 2014, YouTube should not be allowed to keep them open,” he added.

Mr Medvedchuk repeatedly in interviews with local media and the Financial Times in 2019 denied that he owns or controls the channels, which he says are owned by Mr Kozak.

Oleh Sentsov, a Crimean filmmaker who was imprisoned by Russia after the Moscow occupation of the peninsula in 2014, wrote on Twitter: “The closure of Medvedchuk TV dumps is indeed the best decision of the authorities recently.”

Mr Zelensky’s adviser said the president’s administration expects the US and EU to take similar action to “ensure that these channels are off YouTube and other platforms”.

Last week Ukraine imposed sanctions on Skyrizon and related Chinese companies to prevent their long-running campaign to gain ownership and control of Motor Sich, a domestic manufacturer of aviation turbines and helicopter engines.

The United States imposed sanctions on Skyrizon earlier last month, citing “the push to acquire and indigenize foreign military technology,” moves that “pose a significant threat to U.S. national security and foreign policy interests.”

Mr Zelensky’s adviser said that “all three of these decisions are intended to protect Ukraine’s national interests”.