Portugal is not ‘completely democratic’ – The Economist report





LISBON – The Portuguese fell into the Democracy Index compiled annually by The Economist, from being a ‘fully democratic country’ to returning to the category of ‘flawed democracy’, a step backwards driven by restrictive measures imposed from the pandemic. The 2020 report released Wednesday by The Economist Intelligence Unit, entitled ‘In health and disease?’ puts Portugal and France on the same footing and with the same progress and retreat: both countries in the previous edition had progressed to ‘a fully democratic country’ and both have now lost this category, the only ones in Western Europe to register these movement. In both cases, the restrictions imposed as a means to contain the spread of Covid-19, namely general blockades, social distancing and various other measures, explain most of the decline from the category of ‘fully democratic country’ to ‘flawed democracy. ‘ In addition to the annulment of democratic freedoms due to the pandemic, another issue that contributed to the decline in Portugal’s average score was the reduction of parliamentary debates or the lack of transparency in the process of appointing the president of the Court of Auditors. These developments, in parallel with the impact of movement restrictions, have led to a drop in the overall score from the previous 8.03 to 7.90, the report said. With an overall score of 7.90 (out of 10) Portugal now ranks 26th in the overall standings and 15th in the regional rankings. In the category of electoral process and pluralism, the magazine gives Portugal 9.58 (unchanged from the previous edition), 7.50 in the functioning of government (against 7.86 in 2019), 6.11 in political participation and 7.50 in political culture, both unchanged. Regarding the category of civil liberties, the magazine attributes 8.82, while in 2019 Portugal had reached 9.12. Although pandemic restrictions are a common variable in some European countries, the index notes that in terms of Western Europe, only two countries (Portugal and France) fell from one category to another, with 13 countries now considered ‘fully democratic countries’. Among the seven classified as ‘flawed democracies’ are Italy, Malta, Cyprus, Greece and Belgium. Overall, the report notes that in 2020 a ‘large majority of countries’, 116 out of 167 (about 70%) had fallen in overall ranking compared to 2019, with only 38 growing, while 13 remained in it the same degree

