South Asian community leader Charan Gill, who died at the age of 84, leaves a long legacy of social justice activism

Tributes are flooding in for Charan Gill, who is remembered as a passionate community leader who defended social justice in BC by fighting racism and supporting causes including better standards for migrant workers and women’s rights.

Gill, a recipient of the BC Order, died at Langley Memorial Hospital on Tuesday morning after a battle with cancer, his family next to him. He was 84 years old.

His commitment to human rights throughout his life is being praised by politicians, activists, friends and family.

Gill was open with a great personality but down to earth. He often carried a hatora fedora and colorful rings on his hands.

SatbirCheema, CEO of the Progressive Intercultural Community Services Society, described him as a “straight shooter” and a crusader for many reasons.

Gill founded the company in 1987 using $ 80 contributions from friends. It now employs more than 150 people and has become a multi-million dollar non-profit organization dedicated to helping others, Cheema said.

“Hewill to lose …. once in a lifetime you encounter such people who do so much self-sacrifice for the community,” he said.

Journey to activism

Gill was born in Hong Kong and raised by his mother who was a widow when Gill was two years old and educated in India.

After emigrating to Canada in 1967, he got various jobs including working in a mill and then continued his education to become a social worker.

His interest in social causes accelerated in activism to help migrant workers, the elderly, and women facing domestic abuse.

Gill co-founded the Canadian Farm Workers Union in 1978 and fought for better health and safety conditions for workers.

Fighting racism against immigrants

Labor Minister Harry Bains says he was intimidated by Gill, who in the 1970s was organizing protests and rallies as he led the fight against then-rampant racism against members of the South Asian community.

“There was not a day that someone did not give us a finger or call us names,” said Bains, who worked at a sawmill during that time.

Bains said Gill inspired him to join unions after seeing him defending visible minorities and immigrant workers against bullies and fanatics.

“I was amazed by the activism he portrayed …. I came to admire the boy, and it was a time when it was not easy to rise up against those like the CCC, which was organizing in BC and wreaking havoc on many of visible minorities “.

Christ Prime Minister John Horgan wrote his condolences on Tuesday, calling Gill a “lifelong champion for social justice and working people.”

Former UN Attorney General and High Court Judge Wally Oppalsaid Gill was a humanitarian who helped people in need when there was no help available for example when he helped build homes for seniors in Surrey, BC

“They actually built a structure in Surrey where people from the South Asian community could be treated with dignity, where they would have a place to stay, where they would have a place to mingle and further their pursuits. cultural, “the opponent said.

Charan Gill (right) in 2013, when he joined other community leaders in calling on political parties to stop using official apologies for historic mistakes as partisan tactics.

Women’s rights lawyer

Oppalalso admired Gill’s work as a women’s rights advocate in the South Asian community on the Lower Continent, including his help for victims of spousal abuse by creating a transitional home for migrant women fleeing domestic violence.

Gill also took a stand against issues such as cross-border ultrasounds, which were performed to prevent the birth of female infants.

Satwinder Bains, director of the Institute for South Asian Studies at Fraser Valley University in Abbotsford, BC, had known Gill for 40 years.

She said he went against social norms in the South Asian community in the 1970s and 1980s by supporting women’s rights and eventually creating programs to help immigrant women join the workforce.

“As women leaders were coming forward, it was really rare to find men standing side by side with us in some of the social ills,” Bains said.

She said Gill will be remembered as an outspoken lawyer who helped thousands of people during his lifetime.

Gill survived by his three children and their families.