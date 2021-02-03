Sri Lankan Tamils ​​march to protest deaths, disappearances





COLOMBO, Sri Lanka – Hundreds of ethnic Tamils ​​launched a four-day protest march from northeastern Sri Lanka on Wednesday to seek justice for civilians killed and missing during the country’s civil war, ostensibly in the hands of government armies . Politicians, civilian and religious leaders on foot and in cars joined the march, which is also protesting the government’s alleged plans to change the traditional Tamil heart demographic by placing the Sinhalese majority there and taking private lands. Sri Lanka marks the 73rd anniversary of independence from British colonial rule on Thursday. The march approximately 500 kilometers (300 miles) from east to north, which the Tamils ​​consider their homeland, will end on Saturday. Relatives of the missing people have also started a fast to mark Independence Day. The protests come after Sri Lanka rejected a report by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, who called for international action to ensure justice for alleged international crimes committed during the 26-year civil war. She said in the report last week that Sri Lanka has largely closed the possibility of real progress being made to end impunity through a local transitional justice process. She said member states now have the opportunity to refer Sri Lanka to the International Criminal Court and investigate and prosecute violations of international law under accepted principles of extraterrestrial or universal jurisdiction. In a 2015 resolution, the Sri Lankan government at the time vowed to investigate alleged war abuses through local courts and secure reparations. However, incumbent President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has withdrawn from the resolution. Rajapaksa played a key role as a senior defense official in the government led by his brother, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, who defeated ethnic Tamil rebels who fought to establish an independent state. Both the government and the Tamil Tiger rebel group were accused of serious human rights violations. Government spokeswoman Keheliya Rambukwella said the government has rejected the report. We are planning our strategy (to respond) and will make our position clear, he said. Initial conservative UN estimates put the death toll at around 100,000. A later report by UN experts said some 40,000 ethnic Tamil civilians may have been killed in recent months of fighting alone. Loading … Loading …Loading …Loading …Loading …Loading …







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos