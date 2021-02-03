India can act as a net provider of security in the Indian Ocean Region: Minister of Defense





Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said India could take on the role of being the net security provider in the Indian Ocean Region as it is geopolitically a reliable partner in the IOR. “We live in a challenging geopolitical landscape where countries not only have to deal with the threat of military aggression, but natural disasters which include pandemics like COVID-19 which has caused havoc in the past year,” Singh said. Therefore, when faced with threats on multiple dimensions, it is imperative that the nation strengthen relations with countries with which it shared converging views on key global issues, he said, addressing the inaugural session of the Air Headquarters Conclave Chiefs at Aero India here . “Geopolitically India is a reliable partner in the Indian Ocean Region and can take on the role of being the net provider of security in the region,” he added. Noting that the air force has and will continue to play a critical role in maintaining regional stability and peace in the region, Singh said the freedom of maneuver provided by air and space capabilities enables the nation to influence in a sustainable manner. and clearly escalated. The Indian Air Force is at the forefront of offensive capabilities with its achievement, speed and accuracy, he said. India’s unique provision in the IOR, complimented by the IAF’s powerful airlift capability, allows it to contribute significantly to Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) missions, he said. Singh noted that India has regularly conducted exercises to deepen HADR cooperation and coordination among its neighbors with a focus on exchanging expertise and building skills assistance. He also said that the recent conflicts had shown the potential of emerging technologies and India is very focused on building these capabilities. “We are eager to collaborate with our defense partners on these warm technologies with a focus on knowledge sharing and co-production,” he added. Air Chief Conclave chiefs today had physical representation from 26 countries, while 14 were virtually present, officials said. The conclave is scheduled with three sessions to address disruptive technologies and innovation topics, air power in the Indo-Pacific region and air power and airspace strategies, they said. Air Chief Marshall Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, in his keynote address, said “we have witnessed a paradigm shift in the geopolitical landscape in recent years and globally, we are facing unprecedented levels of uncertainty, instability and related threats “. As the world grappled with complications and pandemic control, deteriorating inter-state relations, rising mistrust and geopolitical tensions have only strengthened the importance of mature and balanced co-operation at the international level, he said. “We need to strengthen our mutual understanding and existing security frameworks based on the principles of Cooperation, Cooperation and Coexistence,” he said, adding that for India, security challenges are as diverse as its geography and yes as unpredictable as the nation’s threats. Noting that the nature of warfare has changed significantly in recent years, the air chief said that the advent of new technologies and the interconnectedness of the ‘Physical’, ‘Digital’ and ‘Cognitive’ fields has complicated the art of fighting so considerable. “Our understanding of national borders has shifted beyond the classical definitions of airspace, land borders and coastlines. An attack can start without warning, some time zones away, and its effect can spread rapidly to some areas. “Also, the exponential technological advancement made in recent years has made the realm of sub-warfare more complex,” said Bhadauria. “The low cost and easy availability of simple disruptive technology such as drones with small state actors rather than -state states have made them more deadly, agile and capable of generating disproportionate effects, he said. “We are closely monitoring these developments and are focusing on skills development on unmanned, and optionally directed, unmanned crews, and anti-drone technologies,” he added.

