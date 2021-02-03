India’s response to farmers’ protests fuels fears of Modi power





NEW DELHI First came allegations of foreign infiltration. Police Complaints against protest leaders followed, as arrests of protesters and journalists. The government then blocked internet access in places where demonstrators gathered. As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi struggles to quell months of protests by farmers against new market-friendly agricultural laws, critics and analysts see a pattern of free speech restrictions fearing it is leading India down a path of dangerous of intolerance. In its response to other controversial policies including citizenship laws that disadvantaged Muslims, its crackdown on the disputed Kashmir region and farmers’ protests, Mr Modis’s government has used arrests, stifling dissent and blocking the internet. Says groups that track internet freedom India is slipping. While some of the tactics are not new to India’s recent history, many fear Mr. Modi is taking them to new heights.

Gyan Prakash, a history professor at Princeton University, said the closest parallel was in the 1970s, during a period that in India is called the extraordinary rule. The then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, restrained civil liberties, imprisoned political opponents and shut down the news media.

But the BJP attack is also very different and even more damaging to everything that remains of democracy in India, he said, referring to Mr Modis who rules the Bharatiya Janata Party. He mentioned what he called a creepy dismantling of the pillars of democracy under Mr. Modi, from the coercion and control of the mainstream media to the influence of the courts. Critics often call it an undeclared emergency, said Mr Prakash, who has written a book about the era of the emergency rule. It is much worse and more harmful in the long run, because arrests and denial of condition to detainees is an attack on whatever remains of the rule of law institutions.

The efforts have drawn growing international condemnation from human rights groups and Internet personalities. A tweet from pop star Rihanna in support of farmers dominated Indian social media on Wednesday, prompting a response from pro-Modi entertainers in India demanding unity and denouncing outside voices as an attempt to divide the country.

The foreign ministry issued a rare statement addressing the tweets without mentioning anyone specifically. We would like to emphasize that these protests should be seen in the context of the ethos and democratic politics of India, the ministry said. The temptation of hashtags and sensational social media comments, especially when directed by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible. As the government and its most devoted supporters grow increasingly vigilant, people across the country are becoming more cautious about what they say. On TV channels, critics choose their words carefully to avoid making an offensive statement. A comedian stands in jail, denied bail, for a joke with the police have not yet proved what he did. Opposition journalists and politicians have been sent to court for tweets that authorities call fraudulent or for reporting accounts that challenged governments’ version of events. In Uttarakhand, a state led by Mr Modis’s party, the police chief said his forces would look at social media posts for anti-national posts and that passport applications could be rejected for anyone who had posted such content.

In the state of Bihar, which is run by a Modi ally, police said applicants would be barred from government work if they were found to have participated in any law and order situation, protests, roadblocks, etc. The confrontation between the government and farmers, who had peacefully settled in New Delhi for two months demanding the repeal of the laws, turned chaotic and violent last week, during a tractor procession in the city by farmers. At least one person died in what police said was a tractor accident. Hundreds of police officers and farmers were injured.

As farmers claimed the violence was part of a government plot to disrupt their movement, officials quickly used it as proof that the protest should be disbanded. Dozens of police complaints were filed against farm managers. Several journalists at the scene were arrested, while others were taken to court on charges of fraudulent tweets for reporting protesters’ claims that the man who died was shot by police. Since then, police have erected barricades and barbed wire and even planted concrete rivets to prevent movements toward New Delhi. The government has cut off electricity and water to one of the camps, before cutting off internet access in all three, and restricting journalists’ access to them. This week, Twitter temporarily suspended dozens of accounts related to the farmers’ protest, including the account of The Caravan, a narrative reporting magazine that has been covering the demonstrations closely. Local media reports said the suspension was at the request of the Indian government. A spokesperson for Twitter was not immediately available for comment. A freelance journalist writing for The Caravan was also arrested, the magazine said. This type of barricade is not the Pakistani border, said Mahender Singh Dhanger, 65, a protesting farmer at the protest site in Ghazipur, referring to India’s heavily fortified border with nemesis.

Gopal Krishna Agarwal, a BJP spokeswoman, said the decision to restrict the internet and erect barricades was an administrative action by the police. The party has said opposition politicians had criticized the force for its mild handling of chaos during the tractor procession.

It’s more than 70 days, he said. If you look at the historic ways that other countries and government have dealt with protests, you will see the obvious difference. The protesters crossed all borders on January 26, added Mr. Agarwal, but again the prime minister has said he is ready to talk to farmers anytime, anywhere. Some protesting farmers believe the government can work against it. The violence during the tractor march on January 26 raised questions about the future of the protest movement. But farmers appear to have been galvanized by efforts last week to arrest Rakesh Tikai, a protest leader whom police have accused of being involved in violence. As security forces cordoned off the protest site in Ghazipur that night, Mr Tikai cried on stage and threatened to hang himself instead of going to jail. His emotional outburst spread widely on social media, drawing more supporters from the villages who started pouring in for hours. The number of protesters seems to have increased despite internet outages. If past protests are an indicator, those punished by the police may have a long ordeal ahead.

Following the protests in Kashmir in 2019, many of the political leaders in the region, who had long supported the Indian state, remained under house arrest for months. Twenty-one protesters and activists campaigning against the citizenship law in New Delhi are still being held, a year later, under a strict law called the Illegal Activities Prevention Act. They have been repeatedly denied parole, except for one pregnant woman who was granted parole on humanitarian grounds.

Mahavir Narwal, the father of Natasha Narwal, a doctoral student and activist arrested last year on riot charges, said her trial had been repeatedly postponed, with police telling the court she was gathering more evidence. He said the use of draconian law and delaying trials was a tactic to instill fear in anyone who thinks of protesting. If you are arrested on these charges, Mr. Narwal said of the act of illegal actions, parole is almost impossible. Mujib Mashal reported from New Delhi and Sameer Yasir from Srinagar, Kashmir. Hari Kumar | contributed to reporting from Ghazipur, India.

